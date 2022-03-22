What days in MasterChef 2022 on?

With a new line-up of amateur chefs entering the MasterChef kitchen, the opening episode will see the first nine contestants face the audition round of the contest as they cook their signature dish in the hopes of impressing Torode and Wallace, who'll be eating them in the show's new Tasting Room.

The new season of MasterChef begins on BBC One this week, with Gregg Wallace and John Torode returning to host the 18th season of this long-running culinary competition.

As per usual, the season will air across several weekdays over the next few weeks, but when is the show on?

Here's everything you need to know about which days you can expect MasterChef 2022 to air.

What days in MasterChef on?

BBC

MasterChef will be on three times this week, with the first episode airing on Wednesday 23rd March at 8pm on BBC One.

The following two episodes will air back-to-back on Friday 25th March from 8pm until 10pm on BBC One.

Next week, MasterChef will be airing on BBC One on Tuesday 29th March and Wednesday 30th March at 8pm, before airing on Friday 1st April at 8:30pm.

MasterChef returns to BBC One on March 23rd at 8pm and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.