Judi Love breaks Taskmaster with surprise discovery in duck challenge

Judi Love managed to score an unexpected point in season 13's first task after being challenged to find as many ducks in a room as possible and stumbling across one that hadn't been planted by Horne.

The thirteenth season of Taskmaster kicked off tonight and, while Alex Horne is usually the one surprising the show's celebrity line-up with his ridiculous tasks, it was contestant Judi Love who left the co-host astonished during the first challenge.

The full season 13 line-up, which consists of Father Ted's Ardal O'Hanlon, comedian Bridget Christie, Strictly Come Dancing's Chris Ramsey, TV presenter Love and stand-up comic Sophie Duker, were asked to find 10 ducks in a small, white room within the space of 20 minutes.

While Love managed to find five of the ducks, she also found a sixth that was drawn in glow-in-the-dark crayon.

"That's a stray duck," Horne said when she found it. "Yeah, that's a duck we didn't even know was there."

When dissecting Love's performance in the challenge with Greg Davies and other celebrities, Horne added: "Well, Judi found a stray duck that genuinely we'd put on the wall years ago for another task which is quite odd. So she found six."

The surprise duck that had been drawn in a previous season. Channel 4

While Love was the only person to discover this accidental duck, it was actually Ramsay who won the challenge, having found seven ducks.

Taskmaster's thirteenth season continues next week, with Channel 4 teasing: "Ardal O'Hanlon makes some sheep, Chris Ramsey gets younger, Judi Love becomes a queen, Sophie Duker wets some teabags and Bridget Christie gets lost in a small field."