The pair play married couple Dan and Carla who begin to feel stuck in their relationship - and made up of five 15-minute episodes, it makes for a seriously binge-able watch.

New BBC Two sitcom Stuck comes from writer Dylan Moran, who also stars in the series alongside Morgana Robinson.

As well as Moran and Robinson, the series also stars Eleanor Fanyinka and Neil Maskell, but who else is in the sitcom and who do they play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Stuck on BBC Two.

Dylan Moran plays Dan

Dylan Moran in Stuck. Hat Trick ‘STUCK’ Ltd

Who is Dan? Dan is a man who recently lost his job in advertising and is left feeling listless. He is married to Carla but they both begin to feel stuck.

Where have I seen Dylan Moran before? Moran is best known as the co-creator and star of Black Books, and has also had major roles in Run Fatboy Run and Shaun of the Dead. He is also set to appear in the upcoming Witcher prequel entitled The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Morgana Robinson plays Carla

Morgana Robinson in Stuck. Hat Trick ‘STUCK’ Ltd

Who is Carla? Carla is Dan's wife who begins to feel stuck in their tiny apartment after he loses his job. When she reconnects with her ex-girlfriend Maya, it only makes things worse.

Where have I seen Morgana Robinson before? Robinson won the 12th season of Taskmaster in 2021 and has also appeared in The Agency, Inside No 9 and The Windsors, alongside other series.

Eleanor Fanyinka plays Maya

Eleanor Fanyinka in Stuck. Hat Trick ‘STUCK’ Ltd

Who is Maya? Maya is Carla's ex-girlfriend who re-enters her life.

Where have I seen Eleanor Fanyinka before? Fanyinka has recently appeared in The Sandman, Endeavour and Death in Paradise, but is perhaps best known for her role as Morven in Holby City.

Juliet Cowan plays Joy

Juliet Cowan in Stuck. Hat Trick ‘STUCK’ Ltd

Who is Joy? Joy is Carla's good friend who is in a long term relationship with Kurt.

Where have I seen Juliet Cowan before? Cowan is best known for appearing in comedy series such as Back to Life, Brassic, Cuckoo and Fresh Meat, and has also appeared in Silent Witness and EastEnders.

Clemens Schick plays Kurt

Clemens Schick with Juliet Cowan in Stuck. Hat Trick ‘STUCK’ Ltd

Who is Kurt? Kurt is a spiritual advisor and social media star who is Joy's partner.

Where have I seen Clemens Schick before? Schick played a small role in Casino Royale, is in the upcoming Star Wars series Andor and has appeared in other series such as Das Boot and Barcelona Crime.

Neil Maskell plays Dr Pete Cosmos

Neil Maskell in Stuck. Hat Trick ‘STUCK’ Ltd

Who is Dr Pete Cosmos? Pete is Dan's inappropriate doctor and friend.

Where have I seen Neil Maskell before? Maskell played Winston Churchill in Peaky Blinders and is known for appearing in series such as Strike, Humans and Utopia, as well as films such as Kill List and Bull.

Stuck airs at 10pm on 8th September 2022 on BBC Two. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

