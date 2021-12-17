The Lost Daughter: Netflix release date, cast, trailer and plot

Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her directorial debut with the new Netflix drama The Lost Daughter.

Having won an award at the Venice International Film Festival for Best Screenplay, The Dark Knight star Maggie Gyllenhaal is already receiving much attention for her work on this film based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante.

The all-star cast is also welcome in the form of Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal and many more big names.

So, just what is The Lost Daughter about and when can we expect it on Netflix?

Here is all you need to know about the new film.

When is The Lost Daughter released on Netflix?

The Lost Daughter is released on Netflix UK on New Year’s Eve (31st December 2021) at 8am GMT.

The film is out in cinemas from the Friday 17th December 2021.

The limited theatrical run before screening online helps the film with its awards chances running into the awards season.

The Lost Daughter cast

Netflix

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman portrays literary professor Leda Caruso in the film, with Jessie Buckley portraying the same character in flashback scenes.

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson stars as young mother Nina who becomes a focus of obsession for Leda.

The Haunting of Hill House star Oliver Jackson-Cohen portrays Nina’s husband Tony, while Succession star Dagmara Domińczyk plays Toni’s sister Callie.

Normal People actor Paul Mescal stars as resort waiter and student Will, while Westworld star Ed Harris portrays handyman Lyle.

Finally, the flashback scenes also feature Poldark star Jack Farthing as Leda’s husband Joe and Peter Sarsgaard as Leda’s renowned peer Professor Hardy.

The Lost Daughter trailer

A trailer has already been released by Netflix for The Lost Daughter.

The clip above teases Olivia Colman’s character and the tension that grows after she meets Dakota Johnson’s character, Nina.

Just what has Leda done and who are Nina’s family?

The Lost Daughter plot

The Lost Daughter is based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante.

It focuses on the literary professor Leda Caruso as she holidays on a quiet resort in Greece.

However, her peaceful trip is disturbed by the arrival of a rowdy family.

Amongst the new arrivals is a quiet young mother named Nina who catches Leda’s eye and evokes strong and emotional memories of her past.

When a drama emerges, Leda spots an opportunity to act out but will she regret her actions?

The Lost Daughter is out now in UK cinemas and is released on Netflix UK on New Year’s Eve.

