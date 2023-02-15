Based on the David Cronenberg film of the same name, this six-part thriller follows twin gynaecologists Elliot and Beverly Mantle, who are prepared to "push the boundaries of medical ethics" in order to pioneer new practices in women's healthcare.

Rachel Weisz has emerged as the latest actor to take on the challenge of dual roles, with the Academy Award winner set to star in Prime Video 's upcoming thriller Dead Ringers.

The two of them share a united vision for their future as well as a number of other things, not least drugs and lovers, with the latter evoking memories of Michelle Monaghan's devious siblings in last year's far-fetched miniseries Echoes.

Naturally, Dead Ringers is pitching itself as a more respectable take on the premise, with esteemed screenwriter Alice Birch (Normal People, The Wonder) being the driving force behind this bold reimagining.

Read on for everything you need to know about Dead Ringers on Prime Video.

Rachel Weisz as one of the Mantle twins in Dead Ringers. Prime Video

CONFIRMED: Dead Ringers will premiere on Prime Video on Friday 21st April.

All six episodes will drop at once as a binge-watch launch, rather than airing weekly in the manner of fellow Prime Video originals like The Peripheral and The Rings of Power.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dead Ringers cast

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite, Black Widow) leads the cast of Dead Ringers, offering a dual performance as twin gynaecologists Elliot and Beverly Mantle, whose scientific methods are highly questionable to say the least.

The ensemble cast also includes Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy), Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul), Michael Chernus (Severance), Jennifer Ehle (Yellowstone: 1923) and Emily Meade (The Deuce).

Emmy-nominated writer Alice Birch is penning scripts for the series, while directing duties are being shared by Sean Durkin (The Nest), Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body), Karena Evans (Snowfall) and Lauren Wolkstein (A Friend of the Family).

What is Dead Ringers about?

Rachel Weisz as one of the Mantle twins in Dead Ringers. Prime Video

According to the official synopsis, Dead Ringers follows gynaecologists Elliot and Beverly Mantle, who are identical twin sisters united in accomplishing a singular goal.

It reads: "[They] share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes — including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics — in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront."

The series is based off the 1988 film of the same name starring Jeremy Irons and directed by David Cronenberg, which was itself inspired by the true story of Stewart and Cyril Marcus.

Is there a Dead Ringers trailer?

Not just yet! But we'll update this page as soon as one arrives.

Dead Ringers is coming to Prime Video on Friday 21st April. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.