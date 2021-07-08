Black Widow 2: Will there be a sequel to the new Marvel movie?

There are two things Marvel fans know for sure about Scarlett Johansson’s spy-turned superhero Black Widow – she’s finally getting a solo movie after 11 years in the MCU, and she’s dead.

Yes, sadly Natasha Romanoff kicked the bucket in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, with her new movie serving as a prequel set a few years before her untimely demise. And even more sadly, this makes the chance of a follow-up movie to Black Widow seem vanishingly unlikely, marking it as a unique one-and-done Marvel solo movie (unless you count The Incredible Hulk, maybe).

But is the story really so simple, or could we still be in for a Black Widow follow-up? After all, rumour has it that despite Chris Evans’ exit from the MCU, a Captain America 4 movie starring Anthony Mackie’s new version of the hero could be on the way. Clearly, superhero movie franchises can survive past their lead characters – so maybe hope for more Black Widow movies lingers.

Check out everything we know about a potential Black Widow sequel below.

Will there be a Black Widow 2?

Currently there are no sequels confirmed or even rumoured from Marvel – but in a conversation with RadioTimes.com, Black Widow director Cate Shortland suggested that a follow-up movie could happen, albeit without departing Marvel star Scarlett Johansson.

“I think following a different character, yes,” Shortland told RadioTimes.com when asked if another film or follow-up was possible.

“I think Scarlett is really happy that she’s leaving the party, you know, and she’s not the last to leave. She decided she wanted to go. And I don’t think she would want to come back at the moment.”

Perhaps, then, a sequel could follow Florence Pugh’s character Yelena, the adoptive sister of Natasha and fellow ex-Widow who is set to appear in future Marvel projects already (including the Hawkeye Disney Plus series, based on leaked set pictures). Who knows? Maybe she could even take on her sister’s mantle as the “Black Widow” and join the Avengers.

Stranger things have happened – and this could set her up to continue her sister’s legacy in future sequels.

Black Widow 2 release date

Nothing is confirmed for a sequel or follow-up at this stage – and considering how far ahead Marvel plans these things, fans shouldn’t expect anything for at least a few years, assuming such a film happens at all.

Black Widow 2 cast

The big question mark over a sequel is whether star Scarlett Johansson would be willing to return in some capacity, with her character dying in Avengers: Endgame and apparently concluding her arc in this prequel story.

Still, perhaps one day she could be persuaded – even if just for some flashbacks.

“I am in some ways ready [to say goodbye] and then in other ways, I’m not sure,” she told news.com.au. “It’s hard to say goodbye to anything but it’s sort of my job to let go of it at some point and move on.”

And even if she didn’t, it could be that the supporting cast from the film would be up for a return. As noted, Florence Pugh’s Yelena seems like the obvious choice for a successor, while director Cate Shortland suggested that it’d be possible for other Black Widow supporting characters played by Rachel Weisz and David Harbour could also make a comeback.

“I don’t have a crystal ball,” Shortland told us when asked about any returning characters.

“Though I think [David Harbour’s] Alexi has so much charisma and is so funny… and he has declared he wants a battle with Captain America.

“But I think he would poo his pants,” she laughed. “So I don’t know if I want to watch that. We’ll put him in a diaper.”

Black Widow 2 plot

If a Black Widow sequel did happen, it could potentially delve into another unseen portion of the character’s life – maybe even the four years or so during the “blip” that she led the Avengers – if Scarlett Johansson was to return. Otherwise, as with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson it could follow a new character taking up the mantle, though it seems likely she’d still be a big unseen presence.

Black Widow arrives in UK cinemas on Wednesday 7th July and Disney Plus Premier Access on Friday 9th July. You can sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

