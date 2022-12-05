1923 is just one of three anticipated spin-offs in the works for the Yellowstone universe. The drama was co-created by Taylor Sheridan, who is also known for his work on Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King.

Yellowstone season 4 and season 5 may have only aired earlier this year, but fans of the acclaimed Western series are in luck as another instalment to the gritty drama franchise is on its way.

The upcoming series stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton respectively, marking a new generation of Duttons that viewers will be introduced to. Aside from the stellar acting duo at the helm of 1923, this new series is generating its fair share of buzz, especially after Yellowstone's season 5 premiere pulled in a record-breaking 12.1 million viewers.

Speaking about the series's success earlier this year following the season 4 finale, Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks, said: "Our strategy to franchise Yellowstone into a universe of series to fuel growth for Paramount Plus is already exceeding expectations with 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown proving to be two of the top titles."

So, how can you watch 1923 and when is it coming to our screens? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the new Yellowstone series.

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in 1923.

1923 will debut on Paramount Plus on Sunday 18th December in the US and Canada, with the series set to premiere on Monday 19th December on Paramount Plus in the UK and Australia.

This new series, which was announced in May of this year, is perhaps the most star-studded of them all. It marks the next instalment in the Dutton family origin story and will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren).

As per the series's synopsis, the drama will "explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home."

In addition to Ford and Mirren, 1923 also stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry) and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).

How to watch 1923 in the UK

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in Yellowstone: 1923.

Yellowstone previously aired on the Paramount Network and My5, and all episodes can now be found on Paramount Plus. The previous five seasons are available to stream on the platform, and 1923 will also be available to watch there also.

The service costs £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year in the UK, with potential Paramount Plus subscribers in the UK and Ireland also being able to take up a free seven-day trial before committing to a paid membership.

Existing Sky Cinema customers on Sky platforms can enjoy Paramount Plus at no additional cost.

1923 trailer

You can watch the full trailer for 1923 right here, now:

Yellowstone seasons 1-5 are available to stream now in full on Paramount Plus. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

