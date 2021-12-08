Yellowstone prequel 1883: Release date, cast, trailer and latest news

Paramount Plus is releasing a prequel series to its hit neo-Western Yellowstone, titled 1883 (styled Y: 1883) and focusing on the ancestors of the present-day Dutton family, who own a huge cattle ranch in Montana.

The show’s creator Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water) explained: “I was always fascinated when I came up with the story of Yellowstone about how do we make it bigger and expand it. This new show explores different eras of that 130-year legacy.

“What an opportunity to witness the first Duttons to come to Montana,” he continued in a video posted on Twitter. “We see them when they were homesteading. When we say the Wild West, what that really means is a West beyond the reach of the rule of law. It really is the beginning of an empire before it was an empire.”

According to the synopsis from Paramount Network: “Y: 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.”

Read on for everything you need to know about Yellowstone prequel series 1883.

Yellowstone prequel 1883 release date

The Yellowstone prequel series 1883 will be released on December 19th on Paramount Plus for US viewers.

The viewing schedule for Yellowstone is further behind in the UK than it is across the pond, so we could be waiting a while longer for 1883, too. We’ll keep this page updated.

Yellowstone prequel 1883 cast

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and Sam Elliott will lead the series ensemble cast, following an announcement made back on the 4th August.

Meanwhile, Billy Bob Thornton will also star in the prequel series as Marshal Jim Courtright.

Yellowstone prequel 1883 trailer

You can watch the first-look trailer for Yellowstone prequel series 1883 here.

