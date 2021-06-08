Yellowstone season 4 release date: Cast, plot and trailer for Kevin Costner series
Kevin Costner (Dances with Wolves) and Kelly Reilly (Sherlock Holmes) star in the family ranch saga.
Paramount Network have renewed their drama series Yellowstone for a fourth season, which is set to air later this summer in the US.
The series centres around the Dutton family, whose grip on the family ranch in Yellowstone is constantly under threat, with conflicts arising with the ranch’s bordering areas and with land developers.
At the end of season three, the Dutton family were left in a precarious position, as one-by-one the members were targeted for assassination.
Kevin Costner (Dances with Wolves) plays a sixth-generation ranch owner in the show, but his and his family’s claim over their land is continually challenged, forming the show’s key conflict. Family and legacy are key themes in the series, as patriarch John Dutton (Costner) struggles to maintain a grip on the lucrative ranch.
Read on for everything you need to know about Yellowstone season four.
Yellowstone season 4 release date
Yellowstone season 4 is expected to air on Paramount Network in summer 2021 for US viewers.
In the US, seasons one, two, and three are available to watch now on the Peacock streaming service.
How can I watch Yellowstone season 4 in the UK?
Yellowstone season one is available to watch on Paramount Network UK and My5. However, the viewing schedule for Yellowstone is further behind in the UK than it is across the Pond.
Both seasons one and two are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK.
Yellowstone season 4 cast
Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham lead the cast of Yellowstone.
Costner plays patriarch John Dutton, whose family have owned the Yellowstone/ Dutton Ranch for six generations. Grimes plays Kayce Dutton, the youngest son.
Meanwhile English actress Reilly plays John’s daughter, Beth, a ruthless and loyal financier who has substance abuse issues, while Bentley stars as Jamie Dutton, Beth’s brother, and in season three it was revealed that he was in fact adopted.
Yellowstone season 4 trailer
It’s too early for a trailer, but we’ll keep this page updated with any new teasers, clips, and footage.
