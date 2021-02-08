How to watch The Hunger Games movies in order

Marking its 10th anniversary next year is The Hunger Games, the dystopian sci-fi franchise that made Jennifer Lawrence a household name following her turn as courageous heroine Katniss Everdeen.

Advertisement

Based on Suzanne Collins’s novels of the same name, The Hunger Games series broke records by becoming one of the highest-grossing film franchise’s of all time.

With a prequel – The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – currently in development, why not revisit the iconic franchise with a movie marathon? Here’s how to watch the films in order and where to find them.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The Hunger Games (2012)

Lionsgate

The first film in the series, The Hunger Games introduces viewers to Katniss Everdeen – a 16-year-old living in the dystopian nation of Panem who volunteers to take her younger sister’s place in the 74th Hunger Games – an annual tournament in which two tributes from Panem’s 12 districts fight to the death.

Along with the local baker Peeta Mallark (Josh Hutcherson), Katniss is sent off to compete in the Capitol despite missing love interest Gale (Liam Hemsworth), guided by her alcoholic mentor Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson) and equipped with her archery skills to keep her alive throughout the brutal competition.

You can watch The Hunger Games on Amazon Prime Video.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

Lionsgate

Catching Fire picks up sometime after Katniss and Peeta’s victory in the 74th Hunger Games, with the pair living separate existences in District 12. However, of course Capitol isn’t going to make it that easy for them to live peaceful lives and President Snow (Donald Sutherland) decides that the next tournament will be a “Quarter Quell”, which is essentially an All-Stars special involving previous victors.

When Katniss and Peeta are sent to take part in the Games for a second time, they immediately try to make allies whilst navigating the hellish backdrop they’ve been thrown into. Will they survive a second time?

You can watch The Hunger Games: Catching Fire on Amazon Prime Video.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)

Lionsgate

The third instalment in the series takes on Collins’s last book, with viewers following Katniss as she’s rescued from the destroyed 75th Hunger Games arena and taken to District 13 – an area isolated from Panem that’s full of rebells hoping to take the Capitol down.

With the team’s leader President Alma Coin (Julianne Moore) hoping to make Katniss the face of their cause, we watch as Katniss frantically searches for Peeta, who was captured by Panem and is being manipulated on state TV.

You can watch The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)

Lionsgate

The final film in the franchise picks up immediately where Part 1 left off, with Katniss continuing to fight in Coin’s war against the Capitol.

Hoping to join the rebels’ Star Squad whilst trying to get through to a brainwashed Peeta, Katniss has a huge task on her hands whilst still seen as the rebels’ symbol of hope – but will they be able to infiltrate President Snow’s fortress and put an end to this dictatorship?

Advertisement

You can watch The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide. If you want to start the journey from the beginning, check out Suzanne Collins’ The Hunger Games on Amazon now.