A new trailer for the film was recently released introducing fans to new characters Lucy Gray Baird and her mentor Coriolanus Snow, who will be played in the film by Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth.

Eight years after the final film in The Hunger Games series was released, a new prequel is arriving in cinemas later in 2023 – and the cast for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes looks to be every bit as star-studded as the original films.

And several members of the supporting cast also feature prominently – with the likes of Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, and Jason Schwartzman all having important roles to play in the upcoming film.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes cast: Characters in Hunger games prequel

Tom Blyth plays Coriolanus "Coryo" Snow

Tom Blyth plays Coriolanus Snow Lionsgate

Who is Coryo? A mentor for the upcoming 10th Hunger Games and future President of Panem. An older version of the character appeared in the Hunger Games films played by Donald Sutherland.

What else has Tom Blyth been in? Blyth's most prominent role to date is playing the title character in the series Billy the Kid, while film roles have included Scott and Sid and Benediction.

Rachel Zegler plays Lucy Gray Baird

Rachel Zegler plays Lucy Gray Baird Lionsgate

Who is Lucy? The female tribute from District 12 forms a connection with Coryo. She is a member of the Covey, a travelling musician group.

What else has Rachel Zegler been in? Zegler burst onto the scene playing Maria in Steven Spielberg's 2021 West Side Story remake, and has since landed several big roles including the lead in the upcoming live-action Snow White remake and a key part in Shazam 2: The Fury of the Gods.

Peter Dinklage plays Casca Highbottom

Peter Dinklage plays Casca Highbottom Lionsgate

Who is Casca? Dean of the Academy and intellectual co-author of the Hunger Games.

What else has Peter Dinklage been in? Dinklage is best known for his hugely popular portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, while key film roles have included Elf, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, I Care A Lot, and Cyrano.

Hunter Schafer plays Tigris Snow

Hunter Schafer plays Tigris Snow Lionsgate

Who is Tigris? Coriolanus's older cousin and confidante, who advises him in everything. She goes on to become a stylist in the Games and an ally to Katniss and the resistance.

What else has Hunter Schafer been in? Schafer has won acclaim for her role as Jules in the hit HBO drama Euphoria, but this will be her first major big-screen role.

Jason Schwartzman plays Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman

Jason Schwartzman plays Lucretius _Lucky_ Flickerman Lionsgate

Who is Lucky? The television host for the 10th Hunger Games and ancestor to Caesar Flickerman, who would host later editions of the Games.

What else has Jason Schwartzman been in? Schwartzman is a frequent collaborator of Wes Anderson, having appeared in eight of the writer/director's films including Rushmore and the upcoming Asteroid City, while other prominent credits include Spun, I Heart Huckabees, Marie Antoinette and the fourth season of Fargo.

Viola Davis plays Dr. Volumnia Gaul

Viola Davis plays Dr. Volumnia Gaul Lionsgate

Who is Dr. Volumnia? The head gamemaker of the 10th annual Hunger Games and the person who actually implemented them in the first place.

What else has Viola Davis been in? One of the most revered actors of her generation, Davis has been nominated for Oscars on four occasions for her roles in Doubt, The Help, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and Fences – the latter of which saw her win. Other acclaimed performances include Prisoners, Widows, The Woman King, and the TV show How To Get Away with Murder – while she played Amanda Waller in both Suicide Squad and The Suicide Squad and has won two Tony Awards for her stage work.

Josh Andrés Rivera plays Sejanus Plinth

Josh Andrés Rivera plays Sejanus Plinth Lionsgate

Who is Sejanus? A close friend of Tigris, and the mentor to a tribute from District 2. He himself is originally from District 2 but now lives in the Capitol.

What else has Josh Andrés Rivera been in? Like Rachel Zegler, Rivera made his big screen debut in West Side Story – playing the role of Chino. He has also appeared in one episode of the TV show Sugar Baby and will have a role in the upcoming film Cat Person.

Burn Gorman plays Commander Hoff

Who is Commander Hoff? The leader of the peacekeepers in District 12.

What else has Burn Gorman been in? Gorman will be recognisable to Doctor Who fans for playing Owen Harper in the spin-off Torchwood, while other TV roles include Clubfoot Karl Tanner in Game of Thrones, The Marshal in The Man in the High Castle, and Adolphus Murtry in The Expanse. Film credits include The Dark Knight Rises and Pacific Rim.

The cast will also include: Fionnula Flanagan as Grandma'am, Ashley Liao as Clemensia Dovecote, Max Raphael as Festus Creed, Zoe Renée as Lysistrata Vickers, Nick Benson as Jessup, Isobel Jesper Jones as Mayfair Lipp, Dakota Shapiro as Billy Taupe, Vaughan Reilly as Maude Ivory, Honor Gillies as Barb Azure, Eike Onyambu as Tam Amber, Konstantin Taffet as Clerk Carmine, George Somner as Spruce, Carl Spencer as Smiley, Scott Folan as Beanpole, Michael Greco as Strabo Plinth and Daniela Grubert as Mrs. Plinth.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is released on 17th November 2023.

