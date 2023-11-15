And while the prequel will introduce plenty of new faces, it will also feature a number of familiar characters including Tigris Snow (originally played by Eugenie Bondurant in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2), the cousin and confidant of Blyth's future president of Panem.

Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer will take on the part in the upcoming prequel and, in an interview with EW, Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence revealed why she was cast in the role.

"She's one of the more authentic people I've ever personally met. So many people came in and read, [but] they were thinking more of Liz Banks' Effie Trinket than they were of Tigris," he explained.

"They're putting on this Capitol effect, and it's just so phony. Hunter came in and did the scene, and she was so endearing and warm."

But what else have you seen Schafer in? Read on for everything you need to know about the star ahead of her turn in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Who is Hunter Schafer?

Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn in Euphoria. HBO

Hunter Schafer is an American actress who made her acting debut at the age of 21 portraying Jules Vaughan on the HBO drama Euphoria alongside Zendaya.

Talking about her sudden rise to fame, she previously told Elle UK: “From the airing of the first episode to my first million followers on Instagram, it was, like, a month. It was a huge adjustment, for sure."

Schafer also models for some of the biggest fashion brands in the world, including Prada and Dior.

How old is Hunter Schafer?

Hunter Schafer is 25 years old.

What has Hunter Schafer previously starred in?

Hunter Schafer as Jules in Euphoria season 2. Eddy Chen/HBO

As well as starring in Euphoria, Schafer had a small voice role in Belle: The Dragon and the Freckled Princess in 2021.

She also starred in Tilman Singer’s 2023 horror film Cuckoo.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What has Hunter Schafer said about joining the Hunger Games?

Schafer has spoken about the franchise’s “universal message”, telling Pink News: “It’s the same thing that resonated even before the [original trilogy] came out."

She continued: "On the surface, the books are [set in] a dystopian sci-fi world [but] there’s something deeply human about the issues [the characters are] facing. It’s universal in a really crazy way."

She added: “That’s one of the achievements of this series. They’re able to deliver a human and universal message through a distinct and unique world. Hopefully, that’s the same resonance [the new film] will deliver.”

She went on to add that she connected to her character thanks to their shared love of fashion

For Tigris, fashion is “like an armour which I really relate to, as far as using fashion in that way," she said.

Read more:

Is Hunter Schafer on Instagram?

Yes, she can be found at the handle @hunterschafer and she currently has over 6 million followers.

Is Hunter Schafer on Twitter?

No, not at present.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is released on 17th November 2023. Check out more of our Film and Sci-Fi coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe nowand celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.