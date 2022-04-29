The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be based on Suzanne Collins novel of the same name, which tells a story based in Panem 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games – particularly focusing on the younger years of antagonist Coriolanus Snow.

More than six years have passed since cinemagoers were treated to the final film in the Hunger Games series – but now the franchise is set to be revisited with a brand new prequel movie.

Although not too much information has been given away about the film adaptation so far – we're still awaiting casting announcements, for example – some exciting news was shared at CinemaCon in late April.

Specifically, a brief teaser clip was shown to attendees that teased "The world will discover… who is a songbird… and who is a snake," while also revealing when the film is expected to hit cinemas.

Read on for everything we know so far about The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes release date

As per the announcement at CinemaCon in April 2022, the film – which is currently in production – has been given a release date of Friday 17th November 2022.

The film has been in development since before Collins' book was even published in May 2020, and director Francis Lawrence – who helmed the final three Hunger Games films – has been confirmed to return.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes plot

Set 64 years before the events of the Hunger Games trilogy – The Hunger Games, Catching Fire and Mockingjay – the film will take place well before characters like Katniss Everdeen or Peeta Mellark were born.

Precisely, it is set 10 years after the district's First Rebellion, normally referred to as the Dark Days – with a focus on the 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, decades before he became the tyrannical leader we know from The Hunger Games.

According to an official synopsis: "Young Coriolanus is handsome and charming, and though the Snow family has fallen on hard times, he sees a chance for a change in his fortunes when he is chosen to be a mentor for the Tenth Hunger Games… only to have his elation dashed when he is assigned to mentor the girl tribute from impoverished District 12."

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes cast

Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence won't be back in the new film Lionsgate

Given that the prequel is set 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games, we can be pretty sure that the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth won't be featuring, bearing in mind that their characters Katniss Everdeen and Gale Hawthorne wouldn't even have been born yet.

Of course, there’s always the tiny tiny chance we’ll see some stars of the main films make a cameo, perhaps in a flash-forward – but we wouldn't count on it at this stage.

Instead, it seems likely we'll be getting a whole new cast of actors, although exactly who will be starring has not yet been made public. Perhaps the film will shoot a young actor to global stardom in a similar manner to what the originals did for Jennifer Lawrence?

As soon as any casting announcements are made – whether they involve established stars or up-and-comers – we'll post all the latest information here.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes trailer

No trailer has been revealed yet, but attendees at 2022 CinemaCon were treated to a brief teaser, albeit one that didn't include any actual footage from the movie.

The clip reportedly included the intriguing message: "The world will discover… who is a songbird… and who is a snake."

As soon as any more clips emerge, we'll post them right here – so do keep checking back for all the latest updates.

