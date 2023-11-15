But there are also a couple of less familiar names, one of whom is the film's co-lead Tom Blyth, who plays the key character of Coriolanus Snow - who was previously played as a terrible villain by Donald Sutherland.

So, who is Coriolanus Snow actor Tom Blyth? Read on for everything you need to know.

Who is Tom Blyth?

Tom Blyth plays Coriolanus Snow. Lionsgate

Blyth is an actor who has landed what promises to be a breakthrough role as the co-lead in the new prequel film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

The Robin Hood star plays a young version of Coriolanus Snow, the character who was famously the antagonist in the original Hunger Games films, in which he was played by legendary actor Donald Sutherland.

How old is Tom Blyth?

Blyth was born on 2nd February 1995 and is currently 28 years old.

What nationality is Tom Blyth?

While the majority of the cast for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is American, Tom Blyth hails from the UK.

He was born in Birmingham and grew up in Woodthorpe – a suburb of Nottingham – before eventually moving to New York to study acting at the prestigious Juilliard School.

What has Tom Blyth previously starred in?

Prior to this role, Blyth was best known for playing the title character in the Western TV series Billy the Kid, which airs on MGM+ in the US.

Other credits include an episode of Julian Fellowes's HBO drama The Gilded Age and films including Pelican Blood, Scott and Sid and Benediction.

Meanwhile, his next film is slated to be Discussion Materials, which follows the story of an ex-pro hockey player turned junior banker as he navigates the world of high finance.

What has Tom Blyth said about The Hunger Games?

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of the new film's release, Blyth revealed that, while he hadn't read the Hunger Games books growing up, he did have very fond memories of seeing the original films.

"I went to see all the movies when they came out – like on the day they came out – with my mum and my sister," he explained.

"And definitely, it carries some nostalgia for me, the feeling of all piling into the car on, like, a cold winter English day – because they all came out like this time of year.

"So yeah, going to like my local little cinema and seeing them with my mum and my sister. And, like, my favourite smell in the world is the smell of cinema popcorn, and that crusty smell of old popcorn in a cinema, like, crunched into the carpet.

"And without a doubt, when I smell that, it reminds me of specifically this franchise. So yeah, I definitely was aware that I was stepping into the world that, for me, means a lot."

Meanwhile, Blyth also explained that his version of Coriolanus Snow is "very different" from the one made famous by Donald Sutherland in the original films, with the prequel exploring his story before he was a villain.

"I think the reason people are gonna enjoy this is seeing a version of him that they don't know yet," he said. "Before he kind of turns bad."

Is Tom Blyth on Instagram?

Yes, he is indeed – you can follow him at the handle @tomblyth.

At present, Blyth has over 120,000 followers, a number that is sure to rise further as audiences see his performance in the film.

Is Tom Blyth on Twitter?

No, Tom Blyth is not currently on Twitter.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is released on 17th November 2023.

