It's a slow burn of a series, complete with complex characters and, according to Paramount, the Sunday 18th December premiere of 1923 brought in 7.4 million viewers across linear telecasts and streaming, marking Paramount Plus ’s biggest debut ever.

The star-studded spin-off of Yellowstone is certainly grabbing everyone's attention. 1923 may only be one of three anticipated additions to the franchise, but it's quickly become a hit for Western drama viewers.

1923 is the next instalment of the Dutton family origin story, and so far, has introduced a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Dame Helen Mirren).

The series explores the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the mountain west.

Episode 3, entitled The War Is Home, finished with one hell of a dramatic ending and viewers are keen to learn just how the Dutton family will cope in the following episodes.

Well, the series continues with episode 4 – which we're sure will answer some of our burning questions and likely throw up some new ones – but it will also go on a mid-season hiatus.

If the previous three episodes have left you hungry for more, read on for the lowdown on when you can expect episode 5 of 1923 to land on our screens.

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in Yellowstone: 1923. Paramount

The fourth episode of 1923 is called War and the Turquoise Tide and was released on Paramount Plus UK on Monday 9th January.

1923 episode release schedule

So far, viewers have got used to the regular viewing schedule of 1923, with episodes airing weekly on Mondays here in the UK. In the US, the show airs on the Sunday.

The rest of the series will follow suit in the same release pattern. But with one major twist – there will be a mid-season hiatus.

After the fourth episode, the series is pausing for a short period of time, with the final four episodes airing weekly from Monday 6th February.

The eight-episode series will likely wrap up with an epic season finale so make sure that Monday 27th February is marked in your calendars.

Here's the 1923 UK release schedule in full (with US episodes dropping on the Sunday).

1923 episode 1 – 1923 – Monday 19th December 2022 (out now) 1923 episode 2 – Nature's Empty Throne – Monday 26th December 2022 (out now) 1923 episode 3 – The War Has Come Home – Monday 2nd January 2023 (out now) 1923 episode 4 – War and the Turquoise Tide – Monday 9th January 2023 (out now) 1923 episode 5 – Monday 6th February 2023 1923 episode 6 – Monday 13th February 2023 1923 episode 7 – Monday 20th February 2023 1923 episode 8 – Monday 27th February 2023

What has happened so far in 1923?

Helen Mirren in Yellowstone: 1923.

Although the series is filled with family drama and tension, fans of Yellowstone do already know how things pan out for the Dutton family.

Of course, we know them to be the successful family of ranchers in the most recent seasons of the hit drama, so this prequel series only gives us an insight into the family members that came before them. Spoilers ahead...

1923 has so far included death, flash forwards, split narratives in Kenya, a lot of familial hostility and growing tensions in the farming community.

In the third episode, eldest brother John Dutton Senior was surprisingly killed off, much to the devastation of his family.

It was a plot formulated by a group of local sheep farmers in a dramatic act of revenge but will the Duttons exact revenge back? And will Spencer return from Africa in order to help the family cope with the loss of his brother?

We'll just have to wait and see how the series will unfold and further slot into the Yellowstone universe.

Who stars in 1923?

As well as Dame Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford leading the cast as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the series also stars Brandon Sklenar (Midway) as Spencer Dutton, James Badge Dale (Hightown) as John Dutton Senior, Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician) as Alexandra, and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones) as Banner Creighton

1923 also stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky) and Aminah Nieves (Blueberry).

1923 airs every Monday, with Yellowstone seasons 1-5 also available to stream now in full on Paramount Plus.

