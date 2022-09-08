Many will know the American filmmaker for his role in Sons of Anarchy. However, he has since become a household name in television after creating Yellowstone, as well as its many spin-offs, and other projects for Paramount+, from Michigan-based Mayor of Kingstown to the upcoming Sylvester Stallone-starring drama Tulsa King.

Already the biggest drama in the US in 2021, Yellowstone is now taking the UK by storm after releasing its fourth season on Paramount+ - and in great news for fans, it's actually just the gateway into the vast world of Academy Award-nominated writer and creator Taylor Sheridan.

With the Taylorverse continuing to expand, we've broken down all of Sheridan's TV shows, how they're related to Yellowstone and when you can expect them to arrive on Paramount+.

Who is Taylor Sheridan and what is the Taylorverse?

Taylor Sheridan Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Taylor Sheridan is an American filmmaker and actor who began his Hollywood career in the mid '90s, landing roles in Walker, Texas Ranger, Party of Five, The Guardian, Star Trek: Enterprise and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

However, his breakout roles included Danny Boyd on Veronica Mars and police officer David Hale in Sons of Anarchy.

While Sheridan continued acting, he began to branch out into filmmaking, directing 2011 horror Vile, before writing action thriller Sicario, and then Hell or High Water, which received four Academy Award nominations.

He went on to write 2017's Wind River, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Without Remorse and Those Who Wish Me Dead – however in 2018, he moved into the world of television with the Montana-set drama Yellowstone.

Sheridan has since created Mayor of Kingstown and Yellowstone prequel 1883 (in which he also stars), while he has multiple shows currently in the pipeline. Read on for everything you need to know about the critically-acclaimed series within the Taylorverse and the Yellowstone world.

The wider world of Yellowstone

1883 Paramount+

The show that started it all, Yellowstone stars Academy Award winner and Dances with Wolves star Kevin Costner as John Dutton – a sixth-generation homesteader and devoted father who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States.

Operating in a corrupt world where politicians are compromised by influential oil companies, and land grabs can make developers billions, John Dutton and his family are constantly fending off attacks from those trying to take over the Yellowstone ranch.

With a wider cast featuring the likes of American Beauty's Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), True Blood's Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), True Detective's Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) and Lost's Josh Holloway (Roarke Carter), Yellowstone has been described as Succession meets Dallas, and all seasons are currently available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

If you can't get enough of Yellowstone, then let Taylor Sheridan take you back to the 19th century with 1883, a prequel following John Dutton's ancestors as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains to the last bastion of untamed America.

A stark retelling of Western expansion, we follow James Dutton – John Dutton's great-grandfather played by The Blind Side's Tim McGraw – as he tries to make a better life for his family in America's promised land Montana.

The 6666 ranch in Yellowstone Paramount+

With Dixieland star, Grammy Award winner, and country music royalty Faith Hill starring as James's wife Margaret Dutton, Young Sheldon's Isabel May playing their daughter Elsa and A Star Is Born's Sam Elliott taking on the role of expedition leader Shea Brennan, 1883 shows fans where the Dutton family that we know and love came from.

Set in the raw, real American west, the series also sees the likes of Billy Bob Thornton, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Taylor Sheridan himself guest-starring in this story of how the Dutton ranch came into existence.

And Taylor Sheridan will be continuing the story in upcoming project 1923. The show, which premieres this winter, tells the next chapter in the Yellowstone origin story, following a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.

With The Queen's Dame Helen Mirren and Star Wars icon Harrison Ford confirmed to star in this upcoming prequel, get ready to fall in love with a new round-up of Duttons.

Heading back in time, Sheridan will be telling a different story based on a real-life figure in Bass Reeves – a Yellowstone spin-off starring David Oyelowo in the titular role, the greatest frontier hero in American history.

David Oyelowo Getty Images

Believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger, Bass Reeves will follow the legendary lawman as he rules the wild west and works as a federal police officer in the Indian Territory, capturing more than 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.

Also in the works is 6666 – another Yellowstone spin-off set in modern day Texas. Focused on the 6666 ranch, a ranch founded when Comanches still ruled in West Texas, the show will follow those working on the ranch, which still operates as it did two centuries ago.

Other Taylorverse projects

Jeremy Renner as Mike in Mayor of Kingstown Emerson Miller ViacomCBS ©2021 Paramount+

Outside of Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan has continued to keep himself busy by creating some of the most gripping television shows on Paramount+.

Starring The Hurt Locker's Jeremy Renner, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family of Michigan, the power brokers of the town where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

The crime thriller features compelling performances from its star-studded cast, including Zero Dark Thirty's Kyle Chandler (Mitch McLusky) and I Care a Lot's Dianne Wiest (Miriam McLusky), and tackles socio-political themes from systematic racism, inequality and corruption as the McLuskys try to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

As for Sheridan's other projects, premiering this autumn is Tulsa King – a crime drama starring Sylvester Stallon as Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, a New York Mafia capo sent to Tulsa after serving 25 years in prison.

Removed from the familiarity of New York, Manfredi is tasked with navigating the power dynamics of the midwestern city he's completely new to after over two decades locked away.

With Four Brothers star Garrett Hedlund (Mitch Keller), Silicon Valley's Martin Starr (Bodhi) and Veep's Andrea Savage (Stacy Beale) making up the wider cast, Tulsa King is set to be a fresh take on the mafia genre, filled with fast-paced storylines and plenty of criminal action.

Yellowstone seasons 1-4, all episodes of 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown are all available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ now.

