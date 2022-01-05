Yellowstone season 5: Release date rumours, cast, plot and latest news

Yellowstone season 4 went out with a bang on Sunday 2nd January, leaving fans worldwide wondering whether there’ll be a season 5 on Paramount Network.

Advertisement

The family ranch saga chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest cattle ranch in Montana. The plot centres around the conflicts along the shared borders of the ranch, a Native reservation and the land developers.

Coming to our screens courtesy of Hell or High Water screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone debuted back in 2018 and saw actors including Kevin Costner (Dances with Wolves), Wes Bentley (American Beauty), Luke Grimes (Fifty Shades of Grey) and Kelly Reilly (Sherlock Holmes) starring in the American neo-western.

Four seasons later, fans are still hooked on the Dutton family’s efforts to protect their ranch. But the big question is: what’s in store for the fifth season? Read on for everything you need to know about Yellowstone season five, including the latest cast and plot information.

Yellowstone season 5 release date rumours

Paramount Network

A release date for Yellowstone season 5 is yet to be announced.

However, Deadline reported in December 2021 that production on the fifth season was scheduled to kick off in May 2022, so there might not be too long to wait.

The fourth season of the Paramount show smashed its previous rating records, with the premiere drawing in 10.5 million viewers, so it’s no wonder another season is on the horizon.

Who will be in the cast of Yellowstone season 5?

Those who’ve seen the last few episodes of Yellowstone will be aware that not everyone in the cast will be able to return for a fifth season.

While it’s bad news for Sheriff Donnie Haskell (Hugh Dillon) and Garrett Randall (Will Patton), luckily it’s positive news for almost everyone else.

Kevin Costner is likely to return as John Dutton, the head of the family and the ranch’s long-suffering protector, while other family members are likely to reprise their key roles, including Kelly Reilly (Britannia) as John’s daughter, Beth, a ruthless financier who struggles with substance abuse issues.

Luke Grimes is also likely to return as John’s youngest son, Kayce.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

We can expect the cast to be rounded out by Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom, Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater, Forrie J Smith as Lloyd Pierce, Denim Richards as Colby Mayfield, Ian Bohen as Ryan, Ryan Bingham as Walker and Finn Little as Carter.

It’s unclear whether newly-introduced characters such as Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) or Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) will be back, so viewers will have to stay tuned for more information.

Yellowstone season 5 plot

While the Yellowstone season 3 ending left us hanging with a multitude of cliffhangers, season 4 ended on a surprisingly upbeat note.

However, fans still have a number of questions we hope the fifth season will answer, including what Kayce’s apocalyptic vision might mean for the future of the ranch, whether Jimmy and Emily are leaving the show for the 6666 spinoff, as well as what on earth is in store for Beth Dutton.

But with nothing confirmed as yet about the fifth season’s plot, fans will have to stay tuned for more plot details.

Will there be a Yellowstone season 5 trailer?

Sadly, there isn’t a trailer for Yellowstone season 5 yet, given that production hasn’t even started.

Advertisement

But watch this space!

Looking for something else to binge-watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.