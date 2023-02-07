According to Deadline , the series is looking to wrap up and a Matthew McConaughey-led spin-off show will continue the Dutton family saga, along with several original Yellowstone cast members.

Yellowstone fans, assemble: reports have claimed that the beloved Western drama could end in the near future.

The new spin-off will join Taylor Sheridan’s expanding Yellowstone universe, including prequels 1883 and 1923.

The news comes as a shock, especially given Yellowstone star Cole Hauser’s recent comments about the future of the franchise, with the actor suggesting there'll be at least two more seasons.

"I can tell you there will be [season] 6 and [there] will be a seventh, that's all I can say," Hauser told ET in January 2023 at the Golden Globes. "That's all I can tell you."

Season 5 of Yellowstone is currently taking a brief hiatus, with six more episodes set to premiere during summer 2023 to round out the season.

The series began airing the first half of the season, which consisted of eight episodes, back in November.

So, will the second half of episodes be the last ever instalment of Yellowstone? Read on for everything you need to know about Yellowstone ending.

Is Yellowstone ending?

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone. Paramount Network

Despite reports of the western show coming to an end due to scheduling conflicts with lead star Kevin Costner, Paramount Network has said it has “no news” to disclose.

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come," a Paramount Network spokesperson told Deadline.

"Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner."

Deadline had reported that it is "quite possible" the series could end after its current fifth season.

Is Kevin Costner leaving Yellowstone?

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone season 5. Paramount+

According to Deadline, the reason for the sudden ending stems from Costner’s shooting schedule, with Costner – who portrays the Dutton patriarch, John Dutton – being available for fewer days as the series has progressed.

Now as the cast is shooting the second half of season 5, Costner reportedly wants to reduce his number of filming days.

However, there's been no official word from Paramount Network or Costner on this as yet, so fans will have to stay tuned for more information.

Has Yellowstone season 5 cancelled?

No. There’s no specific date yet, but the Duttons will be back with six more season 5 episodes in summer 2023.

The first set of eight episodes started airing on The Paramount Network on Sunday 13th November 2022 in the US, while in the UK the series started airing new episodes on Monday 14th November on Paramount Plus.

There has been no news of a sixth season of the show at the time of writing.

Yellowstone season 5 airs new episodes weekly on Paramount Plus, while seasons 1-4 are available to stream now in full.

