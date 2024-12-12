The show, which is expected to have the name Yellowstone in its title, is reportedly being developed by the franchise's creator Taylor Sheridan, and could end up being the central continuation of the original show's storyline.

Deadline has reported that a sixth season of Yellowstone hasn't been ruled out, but the focus is currently on instead shifting to this new series.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in Yellowstone. Paramount+

Confusion began over the future of Yellowstone when it was announced that Paramount had scrapped a sixth season of the show in favour of a sequel series led by Matthew McConaughey, but later backtracked on this, with that show seemingly being shelved.

Of course, if this new show does come to fruition, it wouldn't be Yellowstone's first spin-off. The series has already birthed two prequel series, in the form of 1883 and 1923, while a new contemporary spin-off, called The Madison and starring Michelle Pfeiffer, is currently on the way.

As for potential future additions, Gil Birmingham, who plays Thomas Rainwater, has said that would be interested in starring in one centred around his character and Moses Brings Plenty's Mo.

Birmingham said: "Well, it might be a personal bias, but I think it would be a wonderful spin-off. And there's been discussion, you know, between me and Mo, my partner in this, to explore the native side of story and what would be going on in the on the reservation, and what the challenges are for that community.

"I'd love to see that. But, you know, I'm not the writer."

