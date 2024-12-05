This news was unveiled alongside some new images of stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in season 2, as well as two brief teaser trailers.

The teasers see the Dutton ranch under attack, and the family gathering in order to protect it.

The official synopsis for the new episodes says: "In season 2, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton ranch.

"With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana.

"Meanwhile, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing transatlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love."

Alongside Ford and Mirren, the second season also sees the return of stars including Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché and Timothy Dalton, while Jennifer Carpenter joins for the new run.

1923 was originally envisioned as a one-and-done limited series, before the surprise news of a renewal came through - although the show's creatives have been clear this is the end.

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton and Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in 1923 season 2. Trae Patton/Paramount+

Despite this, and the future of Yellowstone itself is currently unconfirmed, we do know the universe of the shows will continue, with another spin-off series, The Madison, already on the way, and more shows reported to be in development.

1923 season 2 will launch on Sunday 23rd February 2025 on Paramount Plus. Get a seven day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

