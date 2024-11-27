This is not just because they want to know what will happen next for their favourite characters, ahead of any potential spin-offs, but also because season 5 was previously announced as the show's final outing.

However, since then things have become a bit more murky, and there has been talk that the show could continue on after all for a sixth season.

So, what do we know so far? Will there be a sixth season and when would it arrive on Paramount Plus? Read on for everything you need to know about a possible Yellowstone season 6.

Will there be a Yellowstone season 6?

The truth is, we don't yet entirely know whether Yellowstone will be returning for a sixth season.

Back in May 2023, it was confirmed that the show's fifth season was intended to be its last, with a sequel series, rumoured to be led by Matthew McConaughey, set to take its place.

However, since then a lot has happened, including the departure of Kevin Costner as John Dutton.

It was then reported in August 2024 that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser were in negotiations to reprise their roles as Beth and Rip in a sixth season, with Hauser telling The Hollywood Reporter: "You can go on forever about these two.

"There’s no walls when it comes to them, no limits. As long as Taylor wants to write something special, I know Kelly and I would be interested to do it."

Thomas Rainwater star Gil Birmingham then told RadioTimes.com that the season would end on a cliffhanger, and wouldn't wrap everything up as you might imagine a series finale would.

He said: "The lives of these characters will still go on [even if it's not renewed]. So how we come to the place that we do for the resolution on this season is a little bit of a cliffhanger, a lot of a cliffhanger. We don't want to spoil it for the fans, so tune in and find out."

When pressed on the future of the show, Birmingham said that they're "just focused on this season".

"We take it one season at a time and hope that they [the fans] stay with us and that they're entertained as much as they have been all along."

Most recently, following a dramatic 11th episode of season 5, which saw Dawn Olivieri's Sarah meet her end, director and executive producer Christina Alexandra Voros said that the final three episodes of the season would in fact lead to an ending, whether it means it is the final season or not.

She told Variety: "I think this last batch of episodes leads us to the end of an era. It’s impossible to talk about it in any detail without tipping my hat towards things to come.

"But I think [co-creator and writer] Taylor [Sheridan] has managed to — and I’m really not sure how he’s done it, I think it’s sort of masterful — bring the ending to something that feels both shocking and fated at the same time.

"You need to get to the end of the story to fully understand everything that has come before."

It seems that that sixth season is still very much up in the air. We will keep this page updated as and when we get any more concrete news.

When would a Yellowstone season 6 be released?

With the future of Yellowstone so up in the air, it's hard to say exactly when a sixth season would be released.

There was a long break between the first and second part of season 5, of almost two years, but it would be difficult to read that as an example.

Previous seasons before that tended to arrive around a year after one another, so if the show were renewed, here's hoping the production could get back to a similar release schedule, and we could see new episodes around late 2025 or early 2026.

We will keep this page updated if we get any further news.

Who would be back to star in a Yellowstone season 6?

We don't yet know who would be back to star in Yellowstone season 6, not least because it hasn't been confirmed, but also because season 5 has yet to come to an end, and some characters could still meet their ends.

However, we do know one character we wouldn't expect to be back - Kevin Costner's John Dutton. The character was killed off at the start of season 5 part 2, after Costner left the series to produce and star in his Horizon film series.

Those who seem more likely to return include:

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Kelsey Asbille Chow as Monica Dutton

Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom

Lainey Wilson as Abby

Lilli Kay as Clara Brewer

Is there a trailer for a Yellowstone season 6?

As Yellowstone hasn't officially been renewed for a sixth season yet, there isn't a trailer available. We will update this page if and when a trailer is released.

In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for the most recent batch of episodes, season 5 part 2, right here now.

