While the news of Costner’s exit came as a blow to many fans, it was at least hoped that the character would be given a fitting end, but some viewers have been disappointed to discover that the character has been written out of the show in a rather unceremonious way.

So, how exactly did Yellowstone write out its biggest star in season 5 part 2? Read on for everything you need to know about John Dutton's exit from the show, as well as why Costner departed from the series in the first place.

But be warned: spoilers follow!

How did Kevin Costner leave Yellowstone? John Dutton exit explained

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Yellowstone. Paramount+

John Dutton is killed off in the opening episode of season 5 part 2.

While his face isn't shown, his body is found dead at the governor’s mansion next to a gun, with blood and viscera covering the walls.

It’s initially thought that John has taken his own life, but it’s later revealed that his death was part of a murder-for-hire plot from Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), the girlfriend of John’s estranged Dutton brother Jamie (Wes Bentley), who set the scene up to make it appear as if John died by suicide.

His daughter, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), vows to seek revenge against Jamie when she gets the chance.

Why did Yellowstone kill John Dutton off?

Speaking recently to The Hollywood Reporter, Yellowstone executive producer Christina Voros spoke about Sheridan's decision to kill the character off, labelling it "incredibly brave".

She said: "I think it is testament to his faith in the characters and the actors who embody them to go, 'Let’s not make this about the incident. Let’s make this about how these human beings exist in the aftermath.' That was more interesting to [Taylor] than the incident itself."

She continued: "Death and birth are the two constants in our human experience. They are the most pivotal moments in our lives, and yet they are the most pedestrian elements of being a human being.

"What’s interesting about birth and death is not the birth and death itself, but the way it affects us as people.

"To me, I think that was the driving force in telling the story this way. He’s asked, 'How does everybody else survive and what do they do?' And that’s where the mystery is. That is where the unravelling is. That is where the story is."

Why did Kevin Costner leave Yellowstone?

Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

After rumours started to swirl about Costner potentially leaving the show back in 2023, reports soon surfaced alleging a rift between the actor and series creator Taylor Sheridan.

Deadline reported in February 2023 that the pair had clashed over scheduling conflicts, alleging that after the fifth season was split into two parts, the actor hadn’t wanted to film on the show for more than one week in season 5 part 2 and the network had rejected his proposed schedule.

These claims were denied by Costner's attorney, Martin Singer, who told Puck.News: "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie. It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second."

Costner also denied the claims, telling TODAY.com back in May that he honoured the "truth of the contract" and claiming that he never filmed season 5 part 2 because there was no script.

The filming clashed with Costner’s plans to direct Horizon: An American Saga, his first movie in 20 years and the first in the actor's planned four-movie Western epic.

Costner officially confirmed that he would not appear in the second half of season 5 back in June 2024, saying in a video posted on his Instagram: "I want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that’s required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realised that I’m not going to be able to continue season 5B or into the future."

He continued: "It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning, and I love the relationship we’ve been able to develop and I’ll see you at the movies."

In an interview the day after the release of the video, Costner told USA TODAY that he had hoped to return for season 5 part 2, but grew tired of holding out hope.

He said: "Simply with all the questions that were being asked (about Yellowstone), the longer I thought about that ... I just wanted to say that this is a stepping-off point."

He continued: "Whatever I'd hoped for maybe was not in the cards. I don't want to keep saying, 'Yeah, I hope I can do it.' That's drifted to a place that I don't think is realistic anymore."

