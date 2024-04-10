Despite this, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Costner explained that he would be interested in returning to the series.

He said: "I'd like to be able to do it but we haven't been able to... I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we're at five. So how it works out – I hope it does – but they've got a lot of different shows going on.

"Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I'd love to do it."

It was previously announced that the second half of the final season of Yellowstone will premiere in November.

While Yellowstone may be coming to an end, this hasn't stopped multiple spin-offs from being created. Just some of the sequels and prequels include 1923, 1883 and 6666.

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly recently played down claims of a sequel that reportedly would star herself, Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes as Beth Dutton, Rip Wheeler and Kayce Dutton, respectively.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Reilly said fans shouldn't focus too much on rumours.

Kelly Reilly in Yellowstone Paramount Network

"I just care about finishing [the main show] with as much care and as much passion and as much love as I can muster to put into it," she said.

"That's what I care about. I'm sort of prepping for that now [and] that's my tunnel vision thing that I care about most."

She added: "And what goes on beyond that? There are discussions, you know. Don't believe everything you read. It's just nonsense. Let's wait and see. I don't have an answer right now. But we'll see."

Yellowstone airs on Paramount Plus, while seasons 1-4 are available to stream now in full. Little Wing is released on Paramount Plus on Thursday 14th March.

