The plan for that sequel was reportedly for original stars Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes to reprise their roles as Beth Dutton, Rip Wheeler and Kayce Dutton, respectively, but it was recently claimed in the newsletter Puck that the trio were asking for money to take part.

However, in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com to promote her role in the new film Little Wing, Reilly said that fans shouldn't pay too much attention to some of those rumours.

Asked about spin-offs, she said: "I just care about finishing [the main show] with as much care and as much passion and as much love as I can muster to put into it.

"That's what I care about. I'm sort of prepping for that now [and] that's my tunnel vision thing that I care about most."

Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly in Yellowstone. Paramount Network

She added: "And what goes on beyond that? There are discussions, you know. Don't believe everything you read. It's just nonsense. But we're gonna, you know, let's wait and see. I don't have an answer right now. But we'll see."

Reilly also opened up about her journey as Beth on the show and how much she's enjoyed returning to the character season after season since she first took on the role in 2018.

"I've been working now for 30 years, theatre, film, TV, jobbing actor," she said. "And now to get on a show that turned into this juggernaut, which it did, is another experience – it's another thing to sort of go 'well, that was interesting.' So this is just a really incredible, enriching – it's really been enriching for me, this experience, and I've made some incredible friends.

"And it's been really wonderful to go back to a character. And I love this character, I've loved going on this journey with her and it's given me so much.

"So returning to something that you know so well in your DNA is great, but it's also been so good to step away for a minute, do some other films, work with some other people... [then] come back [and] be invigorated to bring something fresh back to it."

Yellowstone airs on Paramount Plus, while seasons 1-4 are available to stream now in full. Little Wing is released on Paramount Plus on Thursday 14th March.

