Alongside Harland, the fantasy series stars Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester, Nick Mohammed, Craig Parkinson, Florence Keen, Frank Dillane and more.

You can watch the full trailer below:

Lester previously teased what fans can expect from the series when speaking on The Graham Norton Show, saying: "It is really good fun. It's very different for Sally Wainwright.

"She's put political intrigue, sprites, magic, lots of fighting, highway robbery, and Regency England in a big pot, gave it a stir and out came an amazing idea. It is really good writing and I have a really good time being bad."

The official synopsis for the series says: "Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman, finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England. But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realises her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined."

Renegade Nell isn't the only upcoming series to have been written by Wainwright – there is also BBC drama Hot Flush, which follows "five women of a certain age" who form a punk rock band to enter a talent contest.

Renegade Nell is coming to Disney Plus on Friday 29th March.

