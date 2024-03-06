The streaming giant has confirmed that the show will conclude with its third season. Episode counts and further details will be revealed at a later date.

Alongside the renewal news, Netflix has released a new poster confirming: "Aang's journey continues. Only on Netflix."

Netflix

The season 1 ending certainly set up a second instalment, with Daniel Dae Kim's villainous Fire Lord Ozai revealing his true intentions of conquering the Earth Kingdom.

More like this

Meanwhile, a final scene introduced viewers to Sozin's Comet, a celestial object that is known to greatly enhance the powers of the Fire Nation – signalling danger ahead.

The stars of the show have also been open about their hopes for more seasons. Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Azula actress Elizabeth Yu said she'd love to explore the character more in future seasons.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She explained: "What I'm really excited for is finally getting to show people the Azula we all know and love with all those quick quips and condescending lines, I'm excited to finally have the sass."

Meanwhile, Commander Zhao actor Ken Leung opened up about whether his character's story is over. Admitting he's "suspicious" of Zhao's demise in the finale episode, he added to RadioTimes.com: "In the original, we do know what happens to him – he ends up in the Fog of Lost Souls in the spirit world.

"As this is a re-imagining, I don't know how that part of it will be re-imagined, if it will be, so I'm in the same boat as you!"

Read more:

Elsewhere, Ozai actor Kim said he'd love one particular scene with his on-screen brother, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, who plays Uncle Iroh.

He said: "I would really love to see a scene between us where we address the fact that I am the younger brother and actually talk about the succession and how it turned out the way it did."

Here's hoping they get their wishes!

Avatar: The Last Airbender is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.