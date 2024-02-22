After hunting Avatar Aang, Ozai reveals that his true intention wasn't actually to conquer the North, and that his previous efforts had only been a distraction, with his true intention being to conquer Omashu and the Earth Kingdom.

While it seems as though the series is about to end on this note, there's one more scene between two very important characters - Ozai and the Grand Sage, in which the elder reveals the return of Sozin's Comet is nigh.

What is Sozin's Comet in Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Sozin's Comet is a celestial object that greatly enhances the power of firebenders when it skims close to the Earth once every 100 years.

When it nears the Earth, firebenders are able to draw power from it as they usually would from the sun. In the original series, Fire Lord Ozai described it as giving fire benders "the power of one hundred suns".

In the Netflix series, Ozai is clearly eagerly awaiting the arrival of Sozin's Comet after nearly a century, and it seems he's hoping it will help him conquer the Earth Kingdom.

The final scene sees the Great Sage saying that they have developed a method to better understand celestial motion, meaning they can predict the return of Sozin's Comet.

This knowledge can only make the Fire Nation more destructive if the chaos they've wrought in the first season is anything to go by.

Of course, season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender has not yet been confirmed, but this final scene seems to tee up a potential season 2 and suggests showrunner Albert Kim is hoping for more.

Daniel Dae Kim as Ozai in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender. Robert Falconer/Netflix

Previously speaking about how he approached playing the villainous Fire Lord Ozai, Kim told RadioTimes.com: ""What was really interesting to me about Ozai was a couple of things.

"One was his role as a father. As one myself, and as someone who has tried to guide two children – two boys, in fact – the choices that Ozai made were the start for me in exploring the character. What were his intentions? Where did they go wrong? What does he want for this character? What, in the end, does he really want from Zuko?"

Kim added: "I started there and I also explored his own sense of ambition – why does he want to throw this world out of harmony? Why does he want to throw it out of balance so much? What is the source of this desire to conquer the entire world?

"I looked to our politicians and our political situation to start that exploration."

Is the Avatar affected by Sozin's Comet?

Gordon Cormier as Avatar. Netflix

Yes. Since the Avatar is the master of all four elements, it's thought that their firebending abilities are also enhanced by Sozin's Comet.

While Aang has yet to master all four elements in season 1 of the show, the final episode showed him beginning this journey – so, if a season 2 is greenlit, we wouldn't be surprised if we see a fight between him and Fire Lord Ozai.

