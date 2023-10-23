While in the past, live-action adaptations of anime haven't worked super well, Netflix's recent success with its first season of acclaimed anime One Piece have put fans' worries to bed a little, and gotten everyone thoroughly on the hype train.

Read on to learn everything we know about Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action, including release dates, cast, and trailers.

ATLA Live-Action. Netflix, Twitter

Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action will arrive in 2024.

Back in June 2023, we got our first-look at Netflix's live-action series at their TUDUM event in Brazil, introduced by none other than the quarter of main stars which teed up their exciting first look teaser.

Since then, we've had another update from Netflix on 17th October 2023, with some beautiful first-look stills at some of the cast as well as our first release window. As soon as we have more detailed information, we'll update this page.

Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action cast – Who will star?

Daniel Dae Kim in Avatar: The Last Airbender. Netflix, Twitter

While the animated series had an incredible cast featuring Mark Hamill and Mae Whitman, the Netflix live-action has set its sights on a batch of well-known and fresh faces to give us what looks to be a strikingly life-like cast to their animated counterparts:

Gordon Cormier - Avatar Aang

Dallas Liu - Prince Zuko

Kiawentiio Tarbell - Katara

Ian Ousley - Sokka

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee - General Iroh

Daniel Dae Kim - Fire Lord Ozai

Ken Leung - Commander Zhao

Maria Zhang - Suki

Elizabeth Yu - Princess Azula

Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action plot: What could happen?

We expect that the first season of Netflix's live-action adaptation will take inspiration from the first season of the animated show, and based on Netflix's synopsis, which you can read below, that seems to be the case:

"The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world.

"With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang, a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

Fans of the show will easily be able to spot that this is very similar to the now iconic narration of the anime.

Is there a trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action?

While it doesn't give much away, we do have this exciting teaser below that debuted at Netflix's TUDUM event on 17th June 2023. It teases the archetypal elements that the show is built upon, as well as a possible look at the show's logo.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to Netflix in 2024. You can check out the best series on Netflix, best movies on Netflix or visit out TV Guide for more to watch.

