Five years after the streamer first announced that a live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender would be coming to the platform, fans were given a taste of what they can expect during Netflix’s annual TUDUM event on Saturday (17th June).

Netflix’s new live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender TV show has unveiled the first look at the main characters.

Images of Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, and Dallas Liu in character as Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Prince Zuko, respectively, were unveiled, as well as the first official teaser for the live-action series.

The teaser doesn't actually include any footage, but does show off the symbols for the Water, Earth, Fire, and Air tribes alongside a suitably mystical soundtrack. Watch now:

Netflix also revealed that we can expect to see Avatar: The Last Airbender land on the service in 2024.

The live-action reboot of the series will revolve around 12-year-old Avatar Aang, the only being able to manipulate all four natural elements, as he journeys to defeat the Fire Lord and bring peace before Zuko, prince of the Fire Nation, tracks him down.

Gordon Cormier stars as Aang, while Dallas Liu stars Prince Zuko, Kiawentiio as Katar and Ian Ousley as Sokka.

Kiawentiio as Katara in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Netflix first announced plans for a live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender in 2018, with original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko returning to oversee what was described as a “reimagining” of the Nickelodeon animated series.

However, in August 2020, DiMartino and Konietzko resurfaced to announce their departure from the series in an open letter to fans, citing a loss of creative direction over the show.

"Many of you have been asking me for updates about the Avatar live-action Netflix series. I can finally tell you that I am no longer involved with the project," DiMartino wrote."In June of this year, after two years of development work, Bryan Konietzko and I made the difficult decision to leave the production."

He continued: "When Bryan and I signed on to the project in 2018, we were hired as executive producers and showrunners. In a joint announcement for the series, Netflix said that it was committed to honouring our vision for this retelling and to supporting us on creating the series. And we expressed how excited we were for the opportunity to be at the helm. Unfortunately, things did not go as we had hoped."

While Avatar fans were disappointed to see DiMartino and Konietzko's departure from the live-action series, it won’t be the end of their involvement in the Avatar universe, with multiple other expansions on the horizon, including new animated projects.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to Netflix in 2024.

