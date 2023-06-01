As in previous years, the event will once again see Netflix stars debut news, exclusives and more to fans all over the world, with the live stream being broadcast on Netflix's YouTube channel from 9:30am UK time.

Netflix has announced its latest Tudum fan event, which will be taking place live from Brazil on 17th June.

The event will include segments focused on films such as Extraction, with Chris Hemsworth appearing, Heart of Stone featuring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon and All the Light We Cannot See, as well as a host of series.

Those series which will get updates and be featured in some format include: FUBAR, Outer Banks, The Witcher, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Elite, Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Never Have I Ever, Stranger Things and Squid Game.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Netflix

Other shows featured will include You, Emily in Paris, Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, Cobra Kai, Heartstopper, Lupin and more.

This year's event has already been confirmed to feature exclusive news and never-before-seen footage, trailers and first looks of some fan-favourite series, films and games.

You can watch a trailer for the event right here.

It comes as Netflix has recently started its attempt to crack down on password sharing in the UK, following previous attempts in other territories.

Back in February, Netflix announced that "a Netflix account is intended for one household", and now the streamer has started to notify UK customers that they must pay £4.99 per month if they want to share their account with someone outside their home.

It has reported that when the scheme was trialled in Spain Netflix lost over a million subscribers in the first three months.

Tudum: A Global Fan Event will take place on Saturday 17th June, streaming on Netflix's YouTube channel from 9:30am UK time.

