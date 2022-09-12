Will there be a Cobra Kai season 6 on Netflix? Latest creator comments

The writers seem to have set up an obvious sixth season, but as we know all too well, a tantalising cliffhanger is sometimes not enough to ensure a series renewal – particularly from the cancellation-prone streamer.

The latest instalment in Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai has arrived and many fans have already binged their way through it, leaving them wondering about the future of the hit Netflix series.

However, it seems promising that Cobra Kai will avoid such a fate given the show's huge popularity, which has propelled it to the number one spot on Netflix UK's top ten chart (not to mention many other regions around the world).

While we await official confirmation from Netflix and the show's creators, we've been busy gathering all the information we can find on what the future of Cobra Kai could look like. Read on for everything you need to know – and be warned, there are season 5 spoilers incoming.

Will there be a Cobra Kai season 6?

(L to R) Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver, Peyton List as Tory Nichols in Cobra Kai Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

There's no word yet on whether Cobra Kai season 6 will happen on Netflix, but the show's latest batch of episodes enjoyed strong viewership and good reviews upon their debut – both of which are positive signs for renewal.

In an interview with Collider, co-showrunner Josh Heald hinted that he and his collaborators are keen to see the show continue and have some ideas for what could happen next.

"We have a few more tricks up our sleeve for where we go from here, but it does get bigger every year," he explained. "And we're trying at all times to make sure we're not plagiarising ourselves at this point.

More like this

"You know, we've had tournament fights, we've had all-out riots. We've had fights on multiple platforms and places... [Season 5] is probably the most wall-to-wall fighting we've had in a finale."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When could a potential Cobra Kai season 6 be released?

If Cobra Kai were to be renewed for a sixth season, fans may not have long to wait until the martial arts drama is back on our screens.

There was a brief wait of only nine months for season 5 of Cobra Kai, although this was only made possible by Netflix handing an early renewal to the show months before the fourth outing premiered.

The streamer has opted not to do so this time around, which means we could be looking at a return to the annual production cycle common of many shows in the streaming era.

With this in mind, it seems the earliest that Cobra Kai season 6 could debut would be autumn 2023.

Who could be in the cast of Cobra Kai season 6?

(L to R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene in Cobra Kai Netflix

If Cobra Kai were to be renewed for another season, it's quite likely that the show's core cast led by Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence) and Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso) would indeed return.

Fans have also gravitated towards new additions to the Karate Kid franchise in Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene) and Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso).

Meanwhile, the Cobra Kai season 5 finale set up the return of once-vanquished villain John Kreese, as played by Martin Kove, who is vying for revenge having spent time behind bars.

It spells trouble ahead (and no doubt plenty more brawls) if the story continues.

Is there a Cobra Kai season 6 trailer?

Not yet! The show hasn't even be renewed for season 6 at the time of writing, so don't expect a trailer for a little while.

Cobra Kai seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.