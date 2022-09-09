Cobra Kai cast | Meet the characters and actors in Netflix hit

It has truly revived the Karate Kid franchise from which it was birthed, bringing characters such as Daniel, Johnny, John and Terry back to screens while also introducing us to a whole new generation of trainees.

Martial arts series Cobra Kai has become a true sensation over its first four seasons, moving from YouTube to Netflix and being nominated for numerous awards.

The show stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, but as it returns for its fifth season just who else is in the cast, and who do they play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Cobra Kai.

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso in Cobra Kai. Courtesy of Netflix

Who is Daniel LaRusso? The main protagonist of The Karate Kid film franchise, at the start of Cobra Kai Daniel LaRusso reignited his rivalry with Johnny Lawrence. However, now that Terry Silver has taken over the Cobra Kai dojo and is trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town, season 5 sees Daniel call on an old friend for help.

Where have I seen Ralph Macchio before? Macchio is best known for starring as Daniel LaRusso in the first three Karate Kid films, but has also appeared in shows including The Deuce and Ugly Betty, and films including My Cousin Vinny and Hitchcock.

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence in Cobra Kai. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Who is Johnny Lawrence? Daniel LaRusso's former rival, Johnny lost the Cobra Kai dojo to John Kreese and now Terry Silver, and at the start of season 5 has set aside karate entirely in order to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused. But will he get pulled back into the fray?

Where have I seen William Zabka before? Zabka is best known for plays Johnny in 1984's The Karate Kid and sequel The Karate Kid Part II. However, he has since gone on to become an Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and have appearances in shows including How I Met Your Mother and The Equaliser.

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso in Cobra Kai. Courtesy of Netflix

Who is Amanda LaRusso? Amanda is Daniel's wife and the mother of Samantha and Anthony. She is also the co-owner of the LaRusso Auto Group with Daniel. She is often her husband's voice of reason in his feuds.

Where have I seen Courtney Henggeler before? Henggeler is best known for appearing in series such as The Big Bang Theory, Mom, Jane the Virgin, Fuller House and Faking It.

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Who is Miguel Diaz? Miguel is Johnny's neighbour who became his first student and helped him to re-establish the Cobra Kai dojo. He has a rivalry with Robby Keene and previously suffered a spinal injury from a fight. At the end of season 4 he went to Mexico City to find his biological father.

Where have I seen Xolo Maridueña before? Maridueña is best known for starring in NBC comedy-drama Parenthood, Victor and Valentino and Cleopatra in Space. He has also been cast as Blue Beetle in the DC film of the same name.

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene in Cobra Kai. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Who is Robby Keene? Robby is Johnny's estranged teenage son who first became a student of Daniel LaRusso and formed a relationship with his daughter Samantha. However, after his rivalry with Miguel led to him getting arrested, his turned to John Kreese's brutal style of fighting. At the end of season 4 it seemed as though he may finally be mending his relationship with Johnny.

Where have I seen Tanner Buchanan before? Outside of Cobra Kai, Buchanan has appeared in ABC's Designated Survivor, Nickelodeon series Game Shakers, The Goldbergs: 1990-Something and Fuller House.

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso in Cobra Kai. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Who is Samantha LaRusso? Samantha LaRusso is Daniel LaRusso's teenage daughter who is currently dating Miguel. She has been a student of both Daniel and Johnny and has the karate nickname Bonsai Badass.

Where have I seen Mary Mouser before? Mary Mouser is best known for playing Lacey Fleming in ABC's Body of Proof as well as Karen Grant in Scandal. She has also appeared in The Fosters, NCIS and Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.

Jacob Bertrand as Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz

Jacob Bertrand as Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz in Cobra Kai. Courtesy Of Netflix

Who is Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz? Eli, previously known as Hawk, is a sensitive teenager who joined Cobra Kai but was corrupted by the brutal style of fighting. He has since joined the Miyagi-Do Karate and tried to make amends for his past actions.

Where have I seen Jacob Bertrand before? Bertrand is best known for his roles in Disney XD series Kirby Buckets, Disney movie The Swap, The Legend of Korra, Marvin Marvin and Parks and Recreation.

Gianni Decenzo as Demetri Alexopoulos

Gianni Decenzo as Demetri Alexopoulos in Cobra Kai. Netflix

Who is Demitri Alexopoulos? Demitri is a friend of Eli and Miguel who started as a socially awkward teen, who has been bullied and was lacking in confidence. He joined the Cobra Kai dojo, but disagreeing with its style switched to Miyagi-Do. He is often the moral compass of the group.

Where have I seen Gianni Decenzo before? Aside from Cobra Kai, Decenzo has appeared in Coop and Cami Ask the World, 100 Things to Do Before High School and The Middle.

Martin Kove as John Kreese

Martin Kove as John Kreese in Cobra Kai. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Who is John Kreese? Kreese was Daniel LaRusso's main opponent who trained Johnny in The Karate Kid. In Cobra Kai, he returned to the dojo and ended up taking it over and ousting Johnny. He brought Terry Silver in to the dojo to train his students in their brutal fighting style, but Silver framed him for assault and he is now in prison.

Where have I seen Martin Kove before? Outside of the Karate Kid series, Kove has appeared in Cagney & Lacey, The Goldbergs, Criminal Minds and films such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Peyton List as Tory Nichols

Peyton List as Tory Nichols in Cobra Kai. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Who is Tory Nichols? Introduced in season 2, Tory joins Cobra Kai and begins dating Miguel after he breaks up with Samantha. At the end of the season, she loses to Samantha in a fight and turns against Johnny in Kreese's coup for Cobra Kai.

Where have I seen Peyton List before? List is best known for starring in Disney Channel series Jessie and spin-off Bunk'd. She has also appeared in films including 27 Dresses, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Hubie Halloween.

Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz

Vanessa Rubio as Carmen (right) with Courtney Henggeler as Amanda Larusso in Cobra Kai. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Who is Carmen Diaz? Carmen is Miguel's mother who is currently dating Johnny.

Where have I seen Vanessa Rubio before? Outside of Cobra Kai, Rubio has also appeared in series such as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Bonding and Master of None.

Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver

Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver in Cobra Kai. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Who is Terry Silver? Terry is a former army friend of Kreese's, who is brought back into the Cobra Kai dojo years after he initially planned to humiliate a young Daniel LaRusso. In season 3 he had John Kreese arrested, betraying him and taking the dojo for himself.

Where have I seen Thomas Ian Griffith before? Griffith previously played Silver in The Karate Kid Part III, and has since gone to appear in xXx, Excessive Force, John Carpenter's Vampires and One Tree Hill.

Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny Payne

Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny in Cobra Kai. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Who is Kenny Payne? Kenny was previously bullied and turned to his older brother's friend Robby, who became a mentor. However, Kenny got corrupted while training at the Cobra Kai dojo, and is now all-in on their brutal methods.

Where have I seen Dallas Dupree Young before? Young has appeared in small roles in series such as The Good Place and Shameless, more extensive roles in The Fosters and Cousins for Life, and also appeared in Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One.

Cobra Kai season 5 will be available to stream on Netflix from 9th September 2022, while seasons 1 to 4 are available now.

