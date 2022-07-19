Where can I watch Criminal Minds in the UK?

Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A J Cook, Aisha Tyler and Paget Brewster will all be returning to the series, as is the show’s longtime executive producer/showrunner Erica Messer, meaning fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing the revival is in good hands.

A revival of long-running FBI procedural Criminal Minds was officially greenlit earlier this year, but it was just this month that we finally got full confirmation that six fan favourite cast members will be returning.

With this great news now out in the open, fans may be looking to revisit the original series and recap on all their favourite moments before the revival gets here. So how can they do that, and where can they stream the show in the UK?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Criminal Minds in the UK.

How to watch Criminal Minds in the UK

The cast of Criminal Minds ViacomCBS

Criminal Minds is available to buy on Amazon Prime Video now, but the whole series is also available to stream for no additional cost on Disney Plus.

That means fans can return to their favourite moments again and again in preparation for the revival, catching up with their favourite characters and reminding themselves of some of their most iconic cases.

How many seasons of Criminal Minds are available?

The cast of Criminal Minds ViacomCBS

All 15 seasons of Criminal Minds are currently available on a Disney Plus, meaning fans have a whopping 324 episodes to binge through, available right at their fingertips.

Not only that, but all 13 episodes of the one and only season of spin-off Criminal Minds: Suspect Behaviour are available, as well as all 26 episodes of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, another spin-off which ran for two seasons.

Will the Criminal Minds reboot be available on Disney Plus?

The cast of Criminal Minds ViacomCBS

It's not yet certain, but it seems highly doubtful. The 10 episode revival has been ordered by Paramount Plus in the US, so we'd imagine that rather than going to Disney Plus, the new season will go to Paramount Plus in the UK as well.

While six cast members are all already confirmed to be returning for the revival, we know that Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney won't be coming back.

All 15 seasons of Criminal Minds are available to stream on Disney Plus now – sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

