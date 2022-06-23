The streaming platform debuted in the United States way back in 2014, though back then it was known as CBS All Access, and is home to franchises such as the Star Trek universe, Taylor Sheridan’s hit series Yellowstone , as well as family-friendly franchises such as Rugrats, SpongeBob SquarePants and PAW Patrol.

Paramount Plus is the latest streaming service to launch in the UK, taking on established competitors such as Netflix , Disney Plus, Prime Video and Apple TV.

In addition, like Netflix and Disney Plus, Paramount Plus is investing in Paramount originals. These titles include sci-fi hits Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The First Lady, The Man Who Fell to Earth and live-action series Halo.

Movies on Paramount Plus in the UK will include recent releases like Top Gun: Maverick and The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

The service offers a free trial for those who want to check out the content before committing to paid membership. Read on for everything you need to know about watching Paramount Plus for free in the UK.

How to get a Paramount Plus free trial in the UK

Tom Cruise as Pete Mitchell in Top Gun Maverick YouTube/Paramount Pictures

Potential subscribers in the UK and Ireland can take up a free seven-day trial from launch day (Wednesday 22nd June).

New Paramount Plus customers will get the seven-day free trial applied automatically upon registration.

After that, pricing for Paramount Plus will be £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year in the UK. Pricing for Ireland is yet to be announced.

UK customers can watch Paramount Plus online, on their mobiles or via a wide range of connected TV devices via the Paramount Plus app.

Compatible devices include Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, Android devices, Chromecast, and Samsung Smart TVs, and Roku.

How you can watch Paramount Plus for free in the UK

PAW Patrol: The Movie Paramount Pictures

If you’re currently a Sky Cinema customer, you won’t need to take out any free trials.

That's because Paramount Plus is available to existing Sky Cinema subscribers at no extra cost, which includes Sky Q customers.

Sky announced in a statement back in August 2021 that this will be about "providing access to two fantastic services side by side with more than 10,000 hours of extra content for one affordable price".

