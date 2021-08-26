Discovery+ UK guide: Price, app and all your questions answered

The streaming landscape has been getting pretty crowded as of late, but a new entrant from documentary aficionados Discovery offers fills a gap in the market with a unique selling point.

Discovery+ is a new streaming service dedicated to non-fiction, real-life and sports content, offering access to original shows as well as live-streaming and catch-up of channels such as Discovery Channel, TLC, Quest, Really and Animal Planet.

This includes reality TV, cooking shows, nature programmes and true crime – boasting hits such as 90 Day Fiancé, Aussie Gold Hunters, Gold Rush and Deadliest Catch.

Discovery+ will also add to that roster with originals such as several 90 Day spinoffs and Design Star: Next Gen, as well as extensive sports programming – the service was also one of the few exclusive broadcasters of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, streaming over 3,500 hours of coverage.

Read on for everything else you need to know about the streaming service – including compatible devices and the all-important price.

A guide to Discovery+

How can you sign up? How much does Discovery+ cost? And what shows and documentaries can I watch? Find out everything you need to know about the Discovery streaming service below.

What is Discovery+?

Discovery+ is a new streaming service from Discovery, Inc., focusing on factual, lifestyle and sports programming drawn from Discovery’s main channel brands as well as exclusive original shows.

This includes content from the following channels:

Discovery Channel

TLC

Quest

Really

Animal Planet

Quest Red

HGTV

Food Network

DMAX

ID

Discovery Science

Discovery Turbo

Discovery History

Motortrend

Magnolia Network

Eurosport 1 & 2

As well as on-demand content drawn from the back-catalogue of each brand, subscribers can also access livestreams and 30-day catch-up for select channels, similarly to fellow streamer NOW.

As with most streaming services, you don’t have to buy each show or film you watch; instead, you pay a monthly subscription for access to all titles on the service’s library, completely ad-free other than the channel livestreams. However, Discovery+ also has a free model – simply registering allows access to certain live TV channels and their catch-up titles.

How much does Discovery+ cost?

Unlike most streaming services, Discovery+ has a free tier – users can register for an account and gain access to live TV and 30-day catch-up from Quest, Really, Quest Red, HGTV, Food Network and DMAX absolutely free.

However, purchasing the Entertainment Pass offers access to livestreams and catch-up from pay-TV channels such as Discovery Channel and TLC also, as well as complete on-demand box sets outside of the 30 day catch-up period and exclusive Discovery+ originals. The Entertainment Pass costs £4.99 a month or £49.99 a year in the UK, with a 3-day free trial.

The Discovery+ Entertainment and Sports Pass includes all of the above as well as access to live sport on Eurosport 1 and 2. The Entertainment and Sports Pass costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 a year.

However, Sky and Vodafone customers can get Discovery+ at no extra cost for a limited time. Sky customers can get discovery+ for 12 months for free with Sky Q, while Vodafone pay-monthly customers can enjoy discovery+ for six months at no extra cost.

How do I sign up for Discovery+?

You can sign up to Discovery+ on their website or via the app.

The app is available on a wide variety of platforms and devices, including many from Amazon, Apple, Google and Samsung.

What devices are compatible with Discovery+?

Discovery+ customers can stream anywhere, anytime in the UK on mobile, web or cast directly onto the big screen. Devices include Apple and Android mobiles and tablets, as well as Android TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

How many devices can I watch Discovery+ on?

Discovery+ UK subscribers can stream on up to four devices at the same time. For a streaming services comparison, that’s the same as Disney Plus and Netflix’s Premium Plan and one more than Amazon Prime Video.

Can I get Discovery+ on Sky?

Yes! Discovery+ is available as an app on Sky Q boxes. They’ve even teamed up to offer Sky customers 12 months of Discovery+ for free.

Sky users can get the Discovery+ app by saying “get discovery+” into the voice enabled Sky Q remote and following the on-screen instructions, or head to Sky’s Discovery+ webpage for extra help.

What TV shows are on Discovery+?

Discovery+ hosts one of the biggest libraries of non-fiction programming around, including every episode of popular shows such as Gold Rush, 90 Day Fiancé and Ghost Adventures. Highlights include:

90 Day Fiancé. The global sensation follows long-distance couples on unique engagement visas who have 90 days to decide whether to get married, with many spin-offs available as part of the Discovery+ original line-up.

The global sensation follows long-distance couples on unique engagement visas who have 90 days to decide whether to get married, with many spin-offs available as part of the Discovery+ original line-up. Three prospectors hope to strike it lucky in the Outback in Aussie Gold Hunters .

. The gold-mining efforts switch hemispheres in the complete box set of long-running Discovery show Gold Rush .

. You can catch all seventeen(!) seasons of the extreme fishing show Deadliest Catch .

. Enjoy some blood-curdling binging with every episode of paranormal reality series Ghost Adventures . Spin-off Ghost Adventures: The Cecil Hotel is also available as a Discovery+ exclusive.

. Spin-off Ghost Adventures: The Cecil Hotel is also available as a Discovery+ exclusive. Body language experts analyse interview and interrogation footage in Discovery+ original Chris Watts: A Faking It Special .

. In Michael Jackson: A Faking It Special , experts in body language, speech and forensic psychology study the actions of the controversial pop star.

, experts in body language, speech and forensic psychology study the actions of the controversial pop star. Following their explosive Oprah interview, Meghan & Harry Recollections May Vary studies the royal couple’s speech, tone of voice, movements, and expressions.

studies the royal couple’s speech, tone of voice, movements, and expressions. In a special episode of Shock Docs, The Devil Made Me Do It will look at the infamous murder case that attracted famed demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren.

will look at the infamous murder case that attracted famed demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren. Sports coverage includes live footage from every stage of La Vuelta through Eurosport.

Is Discovery+ worth it?

Discovery+ may not boast the blockbuster movies or prestige dramas of other streamers, but it does offer something unique – a service completely tailored to non-fiction, unscripted factual and reality shows. It has an established back-catalogue of certified hits such as 90 Day Fiancé, Ghost Adventures and Faking It which are available as box sets, along with original offerings including spin-offs of some of their most popular shows.

Discovery+ enters the streaming market at a very competitive price also, with the £4.99 monthly cost one of the cheapest around and even the addition of sport comes in at a reasonable £6.99. It will very much depend whether you watch enough lifestyle and factual entertainment to justify an extra streaming service – but true-crime obsessives, petrolheads, foodies and nature lovers will find plenty to enjoy.

How many people can watch Discovery+ at once?

One Discovery+ account can host five unique, personalised profiles and can stream different shows on four different devices at once.

Can I download Discovery+ films and TV shows?

Sadly not, there is currently no option to download shows for offline viewing. However, this feature may be added in the future.

