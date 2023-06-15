As of July, the channel will be changing its name and branding to be ready for the new Premier League and Premiership rugby season. This made the Champions League Final, on the 10 th of June, the last major sporting event to ever appear on BT Sport.

UK sports broadcaster BT Sport is undergoing a rebrand this summer and will soon be known as TNT Sports.

The change has come after BT Sport was bought by Warner Bros Discovery, a company that also owns Eurosport.

Over time, the plan is for BT Sport and Eurosport to merge under the TNT Sports brand and become one channel that shows everything from domestic football and rugby to major worldwide events like the Olympics.

But for now, the only change you need to know about is that BT Sport’s name will become TNT Sports.

So, what exactly is TNT Sports? And what does this mean for UK subscribers? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming rebranding.

If you want to be the first to see what changes, then sign up to BT Sport for £18 a month and discover everything this rebrand will bring.

Plus, this will be the last time we direct you over to the best BT Sport offers available this month.

Why is BT Sport changing its name to TNT Sports?

BT Sport is changing its name because the brand has been bought and taken over by Warner Bros. Discovery; a massive media conglomerate that also owns Eurosport.

The merger between Warner Bros Discovery and BT Group was completed in a deal worth up to £650m and will see TNT Sport take over all of BT Sport’s current channels, including Premier League football and Premiership rugby.

The change is designed to streamline UK and European sport into one brand, putting everything from football to UFC under one roof, and improving on what BT Sport can offer its customers. It’s important to note that for now, BT Sport is not losing any of its sporting events and your watching experience will stay the same.

Get BT Sport from £18 a month

What is TNT Sports?

At the moment TNT Sports is a hub for domestic and European football in South America. It is controlled by Warner Bros. Discovery, and in July it will be the new name for BT Sport.

Following the merger, TNT Sports will have a dedicated brand in the UK that will be up and running for the 2023/4 football season.

What is Warner Bros Discovery?

Warner Bros. Discovery is a multinational mass media conglomerate that owns some of the biggest brands in entertainment today. Among its many brands are HBO, CNN, New Line Cinema, and of course, Warner Bros itself.

More like this

Get BT Sport from £18 a month

When was the merger agreed?

Warner Bros Discovery confirmed its merger with BT Group in September 2022. It was then announced that the companies had agreed to a brand that would eventually join the assets BT Sport and Eurosport UK together.

At the time Andrew Georgiou, President and Managing Director of Warner Bros Discovery Sports Europe, said: “Today marks the start of our journey to build a new sports destination for fans in the U.K and Ireland. Combining BT Sport and Eurosport U.K. together with Warner Bros Discovery’s world-class and growing entertainment offering will result in an exciting new proposition for consumers.”

Get BT Sport from £18 a month

What does BT Sport currently show?

BT Sport is best known as the place to go for Premiership rugby, UFC and a chunk of Premier League and Champions League football. The brand started back in 2013 and now has five channels (BT Sport 1-4 and BT Sport Ultimate) and 17 sports to its name.

Here is the full list of sports you can currently find on BT:

Premier and Champions League football

Rugby Union

UFC

WWE

Cricket

Boxing

Motorsport

MotoGP

Baseball

eSports

AFL (Aussie Rules)

Badminton

Extreme Sports

Fishing

Hockey

Sailing

Squash

Get BT Sport from £18 a month

When will BT Sport change its name?

BT Sports will be no more from the 18th of July 2023, after that it will be known as TNT Sports. For the moment all the content and sports available will remain the same, simply rebranded. But that could all change once Eurosport joins the mix.

When will BT Sport be merged with Eurosport?

For the time being, Eurosport will remain its own entity. The channel currently shows a mixture of Grand Slam tennis, snooker, winter sports, and select football and rugby. It will also remain the lead broadcaster for the Olympic games until the Paris Olympics in 2024.

It has not yet been announced when the two brands will become one, but we’ll be sure to update you when we know more. For now, we have a guide to how to watch Eurosport in the UK.

Get BT Sport from £18 a month

How much will TNT Sports cost?

No changes in price have been announced yet for BT Sport subscribers, but they haven’t been ruled out either.

Right now, it costs £29.99 to get the BT Sport monthly pass and £18 a month to get the BT Sport box (in a bundle that includes Eurosport and discovery+) on a 24-month contract.

Get BT Sport from £18 a month

How will you be able to watch TNT Sports in the UK?

If you already have the BT Sport TV channels, all that will happen is a change in name. As far as we know, you will not have to resign or repay to access their sporting channels.

However, if you like to watch livestreams on the BT Sport app, you will now have to use Discovery+ instead (at no extra charge). For more information, check out our guide to what is discovery+?

Get BT Sport from £18 a month

Advertisement

Inn our tech section you can also find out about the latest products and deals, like the new Google Pixel 7a and the best DAB radios. Plus you can find the best laptop deals for this month.