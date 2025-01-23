Last year, we saw the introduction of Samsung Galaxy AI in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, and some of the other highlights included improved graphics, a more immersive display, and increased durability – with the S24 Ultra in particular boasting the company’s first-ever titanium frame.

This year, the RadioTimes.com Technology team were lucky enough to get hands-on time with the brand new Samsung Galaxy S25 range: the S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series includes even more AI-driven features, which is unsurprising as the sneak peek video of the Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphone called it 'a true AI companion'.

Here's everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra, including the all-important price and how to pre-order the device today.

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra will begin on Wednesday 22nd January, before going on general sale two weeks later, on Friday 7th February.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series UK price: How much does the S25 cost?

Samsung

Last year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra didn't increase in price from its predecessor, maintaining its £1,249 price-tag for the 256GB variant. But, could this change for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is priced from £799, the Samsung Galaxy S25+ starts from £999, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a price-tag of £1,249.

You've probably seen that if you pre-register your interest on the Samsung website, you can claim £50 off the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and you'll be entered to be in with the chance of winning one of 25 £500 Samsung.com vouchers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series design: What does the S25 look like?

Samsung

One of the biggest changes in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is the curvier design, and in true Samsung style, the S25 series will be the thinnest smartphone to date, with thinner bezels, too.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series has larger displays, too, with the Samsung Galaxy S25 getting a 6.36-inch display and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra having a 6.9-inch display, which will put it on par with the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max displays.

So, what about colours? The Samsung Galaxy S25 will come in Titanium, Black, Green and Blue colourways, with Pink, Jade and Blue/Black colourways being sold exclusively by Samsung.

Plus, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is made from 50% recycled cobalt, as per Samsung's sustainability goals.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series specifications: What's new?

Samsung

The rumours are true: the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and One UI7 operating system. However, this is likely to result in a more expensive smartphone, as Chris Patrick from Qualcomm confirmed in a Q&A that the chipset will cost more in comparison to previous versions.

The new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset promises to increase the NPU by 40%, the GPU by 30% and the CPU by 37% in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Plus, ray tracing has improved 40%, which is fantastic news for all of you gamers out there.

In terms of storage, the base storage will begin at 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, then there will be a 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage model, and a model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

As for charging, the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra will include the same 5,000mAh battery used since the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, so you can expect approximately 12 hours battery life. All three Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones will feature Qi2 wireless charging, which offers faster 15W charging speeds.

What are the Samsung Galaxy S25 AI features?

Integrated AI features were introduced on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, but how have these features been upgraded for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series?

The RadioTimes.com Technology team were lucky enough to get hands-on time with the new Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones, and the new devices act as your personal concierge using integrated AI features such as Ask Gemini.

On the new smartphones, you'll be able to take a photo of your fridge and the Samsung Galaxy S25 will tell you what recipes you can make using the contents, the Now Brief will show you a summary of your schedule, for example, calendar reminders, fitness goals, and a daily recap, and the Now Bar will present information you're interested in, for example, the Nottingham Forest football score (equalised with Liverpool, boo), as well as features we know and love such as AI Select and Circle to Search.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S25 camera?

Samsung

If you've been in the new tech release game for as long as the RadioTimes.com Technology team has, you'll know that the camera is the main event when unveiling the new Samsung Galaxy S series.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts a 50MP sensor on the ultrawide lens, which is a huge leap from the 12MP sensor found on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The quad-camera set-up also hosts a 200MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto 5x lens, and a 10MP telephoto 3x sensor.

On the topic of AI, too, the Samsung Galaxy S25 has smart features which allow you to edit videos, for example, you can turn the volume down of the people next to you at a concert.

Samsung S25 Ultra vs Samsung S24 Ultra

Despite being the same price, there have been significant improvements between the S24 and S25 Ultra. To start, the S25 Ultra has the first 50MP Ultra-Wide camera (the S24 Ultra's was only 12MP), which takes its photo-taking capabilities further than ever before. It also has a 12MP front camera compared to the previous version's 10MP.

The S25 Ultra also comes with a larger screen size, of 6.9-inches compared to 6.8, and boasts thinner bezels and a slimmer frame. Meanwhile, its strength and durability has improved, the S25 Ultra uses an upgraded Gorilla Armour glass which is 29% more effective at reducing scratches.

Plus, as we've said, the S25 series comes with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is a massive perk for gamers. This new engine guarantees a much faster and smoother performance, with enhanced graphics and Ray Tracing.

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in the UK

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra are available to pre-order right now from the official Samsung store, having been released today (Wednesday 22nd January). The smartphones will be available to buy outright from Friday 7th February.

You can also pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra from reputable UK retailers and mobile networks, and we've listed them below.

UK retailers

UK mobile networks

