Guests at the live stream also had the chance to see the device in real life, leading to more than a few leaks and rumours coming out online.

This surprise phone is rumoured to be an ultra-thin model set to rival Apple's own rumoured thin smartphone, the iPhone 17 Air.

Below, we've laid out everything we know, or think we know, about the S25 Edge so far including potential specifications and release windows. Plus, you can take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S25 release date and the Samsung Galaxy S25 deals.

What is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge?

Samsung

The Galaxy S25 Edge is a new ultra-thin smartphone set to join Samsung's flagship S range.

The device was revealed in a teaser at the end of the Samsung Unpacked livestream and attendees got an in-person look at the new smartphone.

This announcement seems to serve as a direct challenge to Apple, who is rumoured to have its own super thin smartphone in the works, the iPhone 17 Air.

What does the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge look like?

The main message around the S25 Edge seems to be thinness. The smartphone is rumoured to be around 6.4mm thin – for context, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is 8.2mm – with a 6.7-inch screen.

From the video we do know the phone features two rear cameras which protrude out of the phone, and a tiny front camera. It's speculated the rear cameras will be a 200MP primary camera and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, although this is not confirmed.

The models chosen at the in-person sneak peek were a matte silver, although it's expected Samsung will release multiple colourways.

It has not yet been confirmed when the Galaxy S25 Edge will be released, however it's expected to be in the second or third quarter of the year.

One theory suggests the phone will come out at the same time as Samsung's Z Flip and Fold range, which is normally in July.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge cost?

Again, we can't know for sure as Samsung has yet to confirm prices for the S25 Edge, but it is expected to cost less than the S25 Ultra (which starts at £1,249) and likely cost more than the S25 and S25+.

We'll of course update you as more information emerges.

Should I wait for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge?

If you love to carry round the latest and greatest devices, or you find that, despite all the advancements, smartphones today are just too thick and bulky, then yes. Seeing as the USP around the S25 Edge seems to be how lightweight and thin it is, your priorities need to be around look and feel.

However, if you want to focus on functionality and the latest specs, then you should probably go with the S25 Ultra. The one thing we know for sure is the S25 Edge has just two rear cameras while the Ultra has five – including the first-ever 200MP Ultra-Wide lens. So it's likely the Ultra will outstrip the Edge in terms of quality and specs.

Plus, the perk of the S25 Ultra is it's available for pre-order now!

