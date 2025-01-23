At today's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, we learnt the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra will include AI features we know and love like AI Select and Circle to Search. As well as new features, which cement the brand-new smartphone as 'a true AI companion' as Samsung calls it on the website, such as Now Brief, Now Bar, and the ability to take a photo of your fridge and it tell you what recipes you can chef up.

Plus, the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset promises to increase the NPU by 40%, the GPU by 30% and the CPU by 37% in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Although the pricing hasn't changed from its predecessors — the Samsung Galaxy S25 is priced from £799, the Samsung Galaxy S25+ from £999, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from £1,249 – it's still great to get something extra for your money. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S25 offers available when you buy today.

Best Samsung Galaxy S25 deals at a glance:

Best Samsung Galaxy S25 deals when you pre-order today

Get double storage for free

What's the deal: Get 512GB of storage for the price of 256GB when you buy a Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphone from the official Samsung store.

Why we chose it: When it comes to buying a new Samsung smartphone, the pre-order window is the best time to purchase as it offers limited-time-only deals such as exclusive colourways, money off when you trade-in, and a free storage upgrade.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones go up in price (£100 more for the Samsung Galaxy S25+ and S25 Ultra, and £60 for the S25) when you double your storage from 256GB to 512GB, however, with this offer, there is no price increase.

Get £10 off Samsung Galaxy S25 with exclusive gift card

What's the deal: RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy £10 off a new or upgraded Samsung Galaxy S25 with this exclusive gift card, which is available at Curry's, Tesco, Just Eat and Cineworld.

Why we chose it: We know that our RadioTimes.com readers deserve the best, and every saving counts.

Show off exclusive colourways

What's the deal: For all of you regular folk, the Samsung Galaxy S25 will come in Titanium, Black, Green and Blue colourways. However, if you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S25 from the Samsung store, you can choose from exclusive Coral/Red, Pink/Gold and Blue/Black colourways.

Why we chose it: If you're a Samsung fan, you probably also like to stand out from the crowd when it comes to your tech devices, whether you're sporting the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, or rocking one of the exclusive colourways available when you buy directly from the Samsung store.

Get Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro worth £219 for £20 with O2

What's the deal: Right now, O2 is running a fantastic deal which sees customers who pre-order a smartphone from the new Samsung S25 series get double storage at no extra cost, plus, Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro (worth £219) for £20.

Why we chose it: As far as perks go, this one from O2 is a brilliant one. If you're in the market for a new pair of wireless earphones to go with your brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25, you can secure this pair for just £20, saving £199.

Save up to £528 when you trade-in your old phone at EE

What's the deal: Did you know customers who trade-in an eligible smartphone at EE will be able to save up to £528 on their new handset?

Why we chose it: At EE, you can trade-in an eligible smartphone in any condition, and some example trade-ins include trading in the Samsung Galaxy S24 to save up to £432, and trading in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or iPhone 15 Pro/Max to save up to £528.

Make the most of Inclusive Extras like Netflix at EE

What's the deal: Customers who purchase the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series can make the most of EE's Inclusive Extras.

Why we chose it: When it comes to mobile plan extras, EE certainly has lots to choose from; if you select an EE All Rounder or Full Works plan, you can choose an Inclusive Extra benefit, such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, Netflix, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and TNT Sports on Discovery+.

Get 30% off selected devices when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 series

What's the deal: From now until 27th February, you can get 30% off selected devices when you buy any of the new Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones at Samsung.

Why we chose it: There are some brilliant devices included in this deal, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch7, Watch Ultra, Watch6 Classic, plus, Samsung Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro.

Secure a free case and charger worth £65 when you leave a review

What's the deal: Buy a Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+ or S25 Ultra from Samsung from now until 6th February, and you'll receive a free gift!

So, how does it work? Samsung will email you a link to complete a review after the 14-day returns period has expired, and you have 30-days to complete your review. Once your review has been validated, Samsung will deliver your free gift within another 30 days.

Why we chose it: You certainly don't have to be a wordsmith to write a review — this small task is a brilliant way to get a free case and charger.

Save up to £848 on the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series at Vodafone

What's the deal: Are you convinced to buy the new AI-integrated Samsung Galaxy S25 series? Well, you can now save up to £848 on the new model at Vodafone.

When you buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 or Samsung Galaxy S25+, you can save up to £848: a £360 saving on Airtime & Device plans, plus, up to £488 when you trade in an eligible phone.

That's not all, customers buying the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra can save up to £768 (£360 saving on Airtime and Device Plans, and up to £408 when you trade-in an eligible phone).

Why we chose it: We like how easy Vodafone's Trade-in Tool is; the My Vodafone app provides new and existing customers with guaranteed value for their trade-in device.

