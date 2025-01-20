In January, Samsung became the first major tech company to dip their toe into the market with the Samsung Galaxy Ring. The wearable was described as a "wellness simplifier", which could monitor your health vitals such as heart rate, sleep quality and body temperature.

This release, however, drew instant comparisons to Oura – the market-leader for smart rings who had already released three generations of Oura Ring from 2015 to 2021. They then released a fourth last October bearing a new design and "revolutionary" upgrades.

With that in mind, it's time to see how these latest versions match up.

Below, we'll be getting into the details of how the two rings compare in terms of health and fitness tracking, as well as which has a smarter design, and most importantly, which is more worth your money?

Samsung Galaxy Ring vs Oura Ring 4 UK price

Starting off simple, the Oura Ring 4 starts at £349, while the Samsung Galaxy Ring starts higher at £399.

However, while the price of the Samsung ring stays the same across the three different colourways – Black, Silver and Gold – the Oura Ring's cost depends on which colour and design you choose. For instance, the Brushed Silver and Stealth colourways cost £399, and the Gold and Rose Gold cost £499.

Samsung Galaxy Ring vs Oura Ring 4 features and specs: What do these rings do?

As with smartwatches, you can always expect a certain amount of overlap in health and exercise features. Both smart rings, for instance, are capable of tracking basic heart rate, temperature and breathing statistics. They also both come with sleep monitoring, which gives you an overall picture of how well and deeply you sleep – including how often you snore!

Other shared features include menstrual tracking and of course, measuring your fitness. Whether you're running, swimming or cycling, the rings can monitor how far you go, your average pace and how many calories you burn. These stats can then be shared with an app on your phone – although the Samsung Ring is only compatible with the Samsung Health app on Android while the Oura app is available on iOS.

Following your workouts, the Samsung can offer personalised fitness and health tips via the Samsung Health App. Meanwhile, the Oura has additional health measures like a Stress and Readiness monitor.

The rings' other main differences are small, but worth noting if you're a true fitness fanatic. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Ring has three built-in sensors while the Oura has four and the Oura has roughly eight days of battery life compared to the Samsung's seven.

One USP for the Samsung Ring, though, is the Double Pinch feature. Simple tap your thumb and ring-wearing finger together, and you'll be able to turn off alarms or take pictures on your Samsung smartphone. Plus, you can use your Samsung phone to track your ring when lost.

Samsung Galaxy Ring vs Oura Ring 4: do you need a subscription?

No. Neither the Samsung Galaxy or Oura ring require a subscription.

However, without the Oura membership – which costs £5.99 a month – you will only be able to see basic information like your three daily Oura scores, ring battery life and app settings.

You won't be able to see information like detailed sleep analysis, blood oxygen or stress scores.

Samsung Galaxy Ring vs Oura Ring 4 UK design

When it comes to design, the Samsung and Oura smart rings are very similar. Both have a smooth, circular design that comes in a range of metallic colours. The Samsung is slightly more limited, with just black, silver and gold while the Oura also offers rose gold, matte black and matte grey.

The Oura is slightly bigger – 2.88mm thick compared to the Samsung's 2.6mm – however both should have the same weight and thickness as a wedding band.

Lastly, the Samsung has 11 sizes available while the Oura has 12, and for both you can order a free sizing guide to help you get the right fit.

Our verdict on Samsung Galaxy Ring vs Oura Ring 4: Which is better?

In terms of specs, price and design, these two smart rings are very similar. For instance the Samsung Galaxy Ring may cost £50 more, but when you factor in that you have to pay for the Oura subscription in order to fully benefit from the ring, the cost largely evens out.

What's more, both have a shiny sleek exterior and a lightweight feel, so the only reason choose the Oura would be if you want the rose gold or matte colourways.

For features, the Oura is perhaps slightly more advanced, offering stress and readiness feedback, as well as a longer battery life and an extra sensor. Yet, does the Samsung even this out with fun features like the Double Pinch and advanced connectivity with other Samsung devices?

Ultimately, this decision comes down to your priorities. If you want a wearable that's for pure and simple fitness, go with the Oura, as it has more trackers and a longer life.

However, if you want more of an all-round smart device that can be used for everyday functions like alarms and taking pictures, go with the Samsung. Either, way you're signing up to the next phase of health technology.

