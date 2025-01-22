The brand-new Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360 promises to bring laptop users next-level performance and AI-powered innovation which will fuel your productivity, and we certainly think that if there's anything to improve your productiveness, it's a swish laptop!

Speaking about the AI integration in the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360, Chang Tae Kim, EVP & Head of New Computing R&D Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics said: "We are thrilled to make Galaxy AI and cutting-edge innovation accessible to more people than ever before, addressing their unique productivity needs on PC and other Galaxy devices."

As well as the high-spec AI features, here's everything you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy Book5 devices, including the pre-order release date and price.

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360 will begin on Wednesday 22nd January, before going on general sale two weeks later, on Friday 7th February.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro and 360 UK price

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 had an RRP of £1,099 — however, is currently on sale at £949 — and the Samsung Galaxy Book4 had an RRP of £2,649, and is also on sale for £1,854. So, we expected the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360 to sit between these two RRPs.

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro is priced from £1,699 and the Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 will set you back from £1,249.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro and 360 design

If there's one thing you can count on Samsung for, it's to create a versatile design for its products; from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 — a thin and lightweight foldable phone which bridges the gap between a smartphone and tablet — to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 — a zero gap hinge flip phone, and the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360 are no different.

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 effortlessly transforms between a laptop and a tablet depending on the desired purpose, thanks to its AMOLED FHD touchscreen display.

Whereas the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro dynamic AMOLED 2X display with its 3K high resolution and up to 120HZ refresh rate brings visuals to life, smoothing motion and reducing blue light emission. So whether you're watching the latest season of Shōgun on Disney Plus or utilising programmes like Adobe for work, you can be sure the visuals will look brilliant.

On the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360, you can also use the touchscreen to seamlessly navigate apps, edit content and fine-tune projects simply using your fingertips as control. Plus, you'll be pleased to know that when it's warm enough to start working outside again, you'll be able to take the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro outdoors with you thanks to Vision Boostervi.

Vision Boostervi uses tone mapping to adjust the contrast and colours depending on light conditions.

In terms of speakers, the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360 uses Quad speakers and Dolby Atmosvii to deliver balanced, surround sound audio. On the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 16-inch device, you'll be treated to 38mm speakers which provide deeper bass; to compare the 38mm speakers on the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro, this is double the size of the 18mm ones on the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro and 360 specifications

Some of the key Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360 features include launching and changing settings for Samsung Galaxy devices around you, sharing storage with connected devices, multitasking between devices such as your Samsung TV or smart monitor, turning your Galaxy Tab into a secondary screen to use with your PC, and sharing pictures, documents and large files between Samsung Galaxy devices with Quick Share.

Samsung has also expanded the Galaxy Book line-up to meet a wider range of AI needs for its users; the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360 come integrated with Galaxy AI capabilities, thanks to its Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) which feature NPUs up to 47 TOPs. But, more on this later...

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro comes with a huge 25-hour battery life and quick charging time, too, reaching 35% battery in just 30-minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro and 360 AI features

Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2), these latest PCs come integrated with Galaxy AI capabilities. The Technology team have spotlighted a few of these AI features below.

AI Select. You might have already seen the AI Select capability on other Samsung flagship devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series. AI Select is a quick and easy way to find information when you're browsing the web, shopping, viewing content, and more. To access AI Select, simply click on the icon and select the desired area to instantly retrieve search results.

Photo Remaster. Have you ever taken a photo which is so very nearly perfect? Well, Photo Remaster (powered by advanced NPU-driven AI solutions) retouches images and cleans up blurry photos, whether they're old snaps or just-taken ones.

Other Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360 AI features include Live Translate and Transcript Assist.

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro and 360 in the UK

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360 are available to pre-order right now from the official Samsung store, having been released today (Wednesday 22nd January). The laptops will be available to buy outright from Friday 7th February.

You can also pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360 from reputable UK retailers, and we've listed them below:

