The premise centres on Japan in 1600 as the peace of the country is consumed by civil war, following Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) who must navigate leadership and changing politics once his Council of Regents unite against him. But Toranaga is surprised when English ship pilot John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga in his quest for complete power.

Joining Sanada and Jarvis in the cast is Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko, who hopes that her role in the series will further conversations around Japanese culture. Speaking to TVLine, the actress said: “I hope they learn, or relearn, about Japanese women, because still a lot of people have misconceptions of us. They like to sexualise us a lot, and we really tried to give more voice to the female characters in this show.”

With that, read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Shōgun on Disney Plus.

More like this

Shōgun cast: Full list of characters and actors in Disney Plus series

The full cast list for Shōgun can be found below, scroll on to find out more about the main characters and the actors, including where you may have seen them before.

Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga

Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne

Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko

Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige

Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi

Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari

Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji

Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu

Shinnosuke Abe as Toda Hirokatsu

Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado

Yuka Kouri as Kiku

Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata

Ako as Daiyoin Lady Iyo

Yasunari Takeshima as Muraji

Toshi Toda as Sugiyama

Hiro Kanagawa as Igurashi

Junichi Tajiri as Uejiro

Néstor Carbonell as Vasco Rodrigues

Tommy Bastow as Father Martin Alvito

Nobuya Shimamoto as Nebara Jozen

Yoriko Dōguchi as Kiri No Kata

Yuki Kedoin as Takemaru

Mako Fujimoto as Shizu No Kata

Haruno Niiyama as Natsu No Kata

Hiromoto Ida as Kiyama ukon Sadanaga

Takeshi Kurokawa as Ohno Harunobu

Yuko Miyamoto as Gin

Hiroyuki Sanada plays Lord Yoshii Toranaga

Hiroyuki Sanada as Yoshii Toranaga in Shōgun. Colin Bentley/FX

Who is Lord Yoshii Toranaga? Yielding a lot of power in 1600s Japan, Toranaga is one of the regents on the council but is being pushed out by his rivals and is left fighting for his life.

Where have I seen Hiroyuki Sanada before? Sanada is best known to western audiences for his roles in major action movies such as The Last Samurai, The Wolverine and John Wick: Chapter 4. He has also starred in TV series like Lost, Westworld and Revenge.

Cosmo Jarvis plays John Blackthorne

Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne in Shōgun. Katie Yu/FX

Who is John Blackthorne? An English pilot on a recently washed up European ship, Blackthorne reveals that although everyone is initially suspicious of him and he is quickly imprisoned, Blackthorne has secrets that could help Toranaga in his quest for power.

Where have I seen Cosmo Jarvis before? Jarvis is known for starring in Lady Macbeth and starring opposite Dakota Johnson in Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion. He has guest starred in Peaky Blinders season 5 and is also set to star opposite Robert De Niro in Alto Knights.

Anna Sawai plays Toda Mariko

Eita Okuno as Saeki Nobutatsu, Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko, Hiromoto Ida as Kiyama Ukon Sadanaga in Shōgun. Katie Yu/FX

Who is Toda Mariko? Because of her English and Japanese skills, Lady Mariko is a majorly useful translator between Blackthorne and Toranaga. Described as a "mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line", she must "reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father".

Where have I seen Anna Sawai before? First finding fame as a singer in a Japanese girl group, Sawai made her return to acting in 2018 with roles in Giri/Haji and F9. Most notably, Sawai has starred in Apple TV+ series Pachinko and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tadanobu Asano plays Kashigi Yabushige

Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige in Shōgun. Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Who is Kashigi Yabushige? Described as "a notorious backstabber", Yabushige is a close ally of Toranaga.

Where have I seen Tadanobu Asano before? Asano is best known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hogun, as well as roles in Martin Scorsese's Silence and Mortal Kombat. He is set to star in the sequel film, reprising his role as Raiden.

Hiroto Kanai plays Kashigi Omi

Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi in Shōgun. Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Who is Kashigi Omi? Omi is the young leader of the fishing village where Blackthorne’s ship was found. Omi is the young lord of Ajiro and Yabushige’s nephew.

Where have I seen Hiroto Kanai before? Kanai is predominantly known for starring in Japanese TV series and films such as The Blood of Wolves II.

Takehiro Hira plays Ishido Kazunari

Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari in Shōgun. Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Who is Ishido Kazunari? Kazunari is a powerful bureaucrat who comes from a past of poverty but is now Toranaga’s chief rival on the Council of Regents, set to stop at nothing to remove Toranaga from the council. He is also the Protector of Osaka Castle.

Where have I seen Takehiro Hira before? Hira is known for his roles in TV shows like Giri/Haji and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, as well as film features in Snake Eyes and Gran Turismo.

Moeka Hoshi plays Usami Fuji

Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji in Shōgun. Katie Yu/FX

Who is Usami Fuji? A widow who must find new purpose in her life amid her lord’s fight. Usami is also the granddaughter of Hiromatsu, Toranaga’s closest friend.

Where have I seen Moeka Hoshi before? A Japanese actress and dancer, Hoshi started her acting career in 2017 with TV drama Million Yen Women (aka Hyakuman-en no Onna Tachi), going on to star in numerous Japanese productions like Unsung Cinderella and Dependence.

Tokuma Nishioka plays Toda Hiromatsu

Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu in Shōgun. Katie Yu/FX

Who is Toda Hiromatsu? Hiromatsu is Toranaga’s trusted general and closest friend.

Where have I seen Tokuma Nishioka before? With an acting career that spans more than 50 years, Nishioka has starred in numerous Japanese productions in lead roles including in High & Low: The Story of SWORD, Green Grass and more.

Shinnosuke Abe plays Toda Hirokatsu (aka Buntaro)

Shinnosuke Abe as Buntaro in Shōgun. Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Who is Buntaro? Buntaro is fiercely loyal to Toranaga and his father, Hiromatsu but faces one weakness – being extremely jealous and possessive of his wife, Mariko.

Where have I seen Shinnosuke Abe before? Abe is known for his roles in Gransazer, 13 Assassins and A Pub From a Different World.

Yuki Kura plays Yoshii Nagakado

Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado in Shōgun. Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Who is Yoshii Nagakado? Nagakado is the son of Toranaga and has been described as "brash ... with a strong desire to prove himself".

Where have I seen Yuki Kura before? The actor and model made his screen debut in Japanese TV series Kasoken no Otoko, going on to star in series and films such as Ichiko, Copo A Copo and more.

Yuka Kouri plays Kiku

Yuka Kouri as Kiku in Shōgun. Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Who is Kiku? Described as the "most deft and renowned courtesan in Izu", Kiku is accomplished, skilled and shares a special relationship with Omi.

Where have I seen Yuka Kouri before? Kouri is known for her roles in Japanese productions like Fukudamura Jiken and Aibou: Tokyo Detective Duo.

Fumi Nikaido plays Ochiba no Kata

Fumi Mikado as Ochiba no Kata in Shōgun. Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Who is Ochiba no Kata? Ochiba has been described as "the revered mother of the heir who will stop at nothing to put an end to Toranaga and his threat to her son’s power".

Where have I seen Fumi Nikaido before? Nikaido made her film debut in Toad's Oil in 2009 and has since starred in multiple productions including Himizu, Vivant, Eye Love You and more.

Shōgun will premiere on Disney Plus on Tuesday 27th February with its first two episodes, episodes will then be released weekly. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.