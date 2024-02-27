The series stars Hiroyuki Sanada (John Wick: Chapter 4) as the fearless Lord Yoshii Toranaga, who is left fighting for his life after his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him.

As well as having an epic battle on his hands, he's confronted by a mysterious European ship that has washed up on shore, with its English pilot John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) claiming to have secrets that could help Toranaga.

We've got plenty of drama, scandal and deception to look forward to in the episodes to come, as well as some epic fight sequences.

But when can we expect more episodes of Shōgun to land on Disney Plus? Read on to find out more about the release schedule for the new series.

When is episode 3 of Shōgun on Disney Plus?

Hiroyuki Sanada as Yoshii Toranaga in Shōgun. Colin Bentley/FX

The series premiered on Disney Plus on Tuesday 27th February with its first two episodes, so that means we can expect episode 3 to land on Tuesday 5th March.

Episodes will be released weekly every Tuesday on Disney Plus.

How many episodes of Shōgun are there?

There are 10 episodes in total of Shōgun.

Shōgun release schedule

The series premiered with the first two episodes, with a weekly release schedule expected right through to the finale. Find the full release schedule below.

Episode 1 - Tuesday 27th February (out now)

Episode 2 - Tuesday 27th February (out now)

Episode 3 - Tuesday 5th March

Episode 4 - Tuesday 12th March

Episode 5 - Tuesday 19th March

Episode 6 - Tuesday 26th March

Episode 7 - Tuesday 2nd April

Episode 8 - Tuesday 9th April

Episode 9 - Tuesday 16th April

Episode 10 - Tuesday 23rd April

Shōgun trailer

The action-packed and eerie trailer for Shōgun is below, giving us a sneak peek at the cast - which includes Cosmo Jarvis (Persuasion), Anna Sawai (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) and more.

Shōgun premiered on Disney Plus on Tuesday 27th February with its first two episodes. Further episodes will be released weekly. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

