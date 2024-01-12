As the series has now reached its end, fans are naturally wondering whether or not a potential season 2 could be on the cards. So, will there be? Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, series director Matt Shakman admitted that he hopes "there's a long future for it" but with the series yet to get a renewal announcement, we'll have to wait and see.

Here's everything we know so far about a potential second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Will there be a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2?

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Apple TV+

As of now, Apple TV+ has not renewed Monarch: Legacy of Monsters for season 2 but the team behind it would very much hope for more.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, director Matt Shakman said: "I certainly hope there's a long future for it. At the moment, it feels like I should knock on some wood and just hope that people really enjoy and love this season which so many people put their heart and soul into and we really hope that audiences love as much as we loved making it."

Similarly, showrunner Chris Black told TVLine: “We do not have a Season 2 order. This show has done very well so we’re optimistic and excited. We feel we have more story to tell.”

In terms of the future of the expansive MonsterVerse, Shakman also revealed to RadioTimes.com: "I think its future is limitless, which is great. It’s happening on the big screen, we have Adam Wingard’s movie [Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire] coming soon, it’s happening on the big screen from Toho [with Godzilla Minus One]. There's rich storytelling in a lot of different ways to come and I'm excited to be a part of it.

"And I love that we're doing it on Apple TV+, and I love that you'll be able to come and visit that world weekly, thanks to this show. So lots of good storytelling from Godzilla and friends to come!"

When could Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 be released? Our speculation

As the series has not yet been renewed for season 2, there's no telling when that announcement could come and when potential production could get underway.

The first season was ordered back in January 2022 and then premiered in November 2023. Seeing as the series is home to some pretty impressive shots, we can't imagine the series is a quick one to produce, so late 2025 could be the potential season 2 release window.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 cast speculation

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Apple TV+

As for who will be making a return in a potential season 2, we would expect the main cast to all return but with one character perhaps not making an appearance, depending on what timelines a new series would cover.

As revealed early on in the series, Keiko (Mari Yamamoto) fell to her death, which was teased in the very first episode before the timeline rewound to 1952.

Of course, a new season of the series could focus on different characters and a different subplot entirely, but we'd assume as of now that it would continue to explore the life of army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later, where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.

The cast members we'd expect to return for a potential season 2 are:

Kurt Russell as Lee Shaw

Wyatt Russell as Young Lee Shaw

Anna Sawai as Cate Randa

Kiersey Clemons as May

Ren Watabe as Kentaro

John Goodman as Bill Randa

Anders Holm as Young Bill Randa



Joe Tippett as Tim

Elisa Lasowski as Duvall

Is there a trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2?

Slow down! As a second season is yet to be announced, there's no trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2. However, you can relive the magic of season 1 below.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is available to stream on Apple TV+.

