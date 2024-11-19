The new run is currently in production, with Legendary, the studio behind the MonsterVerse, sharing a shot of the set.

It doesn't give too much away, showing part of a Monarch base and trucks emblazoned with the Apex Cybernetics logo.

But the state of the Monarch base makes it clear that not all is well.

A caption from Legendary simply reads: "Greetings from Skull Island. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 is in production."

The first 10-part season, starring Kurt and Wyatt Russell, focused on two siblings who followed in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organisation known as Monarch.

However, the season ended with a heartbreaking twist - the death of Kurt Russell's Lee Shaw, who sacrificed himself.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Russell said of that scene: "It actually was [emotional to film]. Yeah. I just said to Mari [Yamamoto] last night, 'I have some sort of emotional connection with you. I don't know what it is. But the minute I see you, I cry!'

Kurt Russell as Lee Shaw in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Apple TV+

"I just thought it was important to capture the absolute tragedy in this adventure for her and for him.

"And it was tantamount that Wyatt would be able to capture that with her early on because it's... you talk about slow burn – that's the definition of it from one to 10. I mean, I really don't think you see that coming.

"And then it just gets heavier and heavier and heavier for her. So that's what drove us."

As for the future of the show? Director Matt Shakman said: "I certainly hope there's a long future for it.

"At the moment, it feels like I should knock on some wood and just hope that people really enjoy and love this season which so many people put their heart and soul into, and we really hope that audiences love it as much as we loved making it."

