Noise affects us all differently, too, so it can be tricky to know what places to avoid; while chewing and slurping food and drink might not bother you, it could annoy a friend, and while sudden loud noises could be completely unbearable for you, your partner could be completely unbothered by it. For people who live with ADHD, autism and misophonia, you’ll be well aware of these daily challenges, but what can you do? No-one wants to feel restricted. That’s where Loop Earplugs come in.

Loop Earplugs take the edge off where it matters to you, whether that’s while you’re working in busy offices, studying in noisy cafés, taking care of the kids at home, or enjoying live music. Unlike foam earplugs, Loop Earplugs don’t get rid of noise completely, they simply reduce it.

If you’re eager to find out more about these clever mechanisms — which boast over 12,000 five-star reviews, two-year warranty, and 100-day free returns — you’ve come to the right place. We’ve put together a comprehensive guide to answer all of your questions on Loop Earplugs.

Different types of Loop Earplugs at a glance:

How do Loop Earplugs work?

Switch via Loop Earplugs Loop Earplugs

Loop Earplugs combine an acoustic channel and mesh to filter sound waves instead of blocking them, which means the sound quality is just as clear, just at a reduced volume. In comparison, foam earplugs muffle tones because they block sound waves — if anyone’s ever tried foam earplugs before, you’ll know it’s pretty much impossible to hear a thing, which is risky business when you’re wearing them to sleep and have set an alarm for the morning.

There are seven different types of Loop Earplugs — which we’ll delve into more in a moment — and they have the following levels of noise reduction, which are measured in decibels (dB) signal-to-noise ratio (SNR): Engage Loop Earplugs have up to 16 dB (SNR) of coverage, Experience Loop Earplugs have up to 18 dB (SNR) of coverage, Switch Loop Earplugs offer 17-25 dB (SNR) of noise reduction, and Quiet Loop Earplugs have up to 26 dB (SNR) of noise reduction. Basically, the higher the decibels of coverage, the quieter the earplugs make your surroundings.

These earplugs are Certified Hearing Protection and are not only kind to your ears, with the comfortable soft-touch silicone ear tips which come in multiple, interchangeable sizes, but are kind to the planet, too, as they’re reusable and super easy to clean.

How to insert Loop Earplugs

Engage Kids via Loop Earplugs Loop Earplugs

The ring design which makes the Loop Earplugs so recognisable aid insertion: simply take the ring of the earplug between your thumb and index finger, and put it in your ear. Once the earplug feels secure and your ear canal is sealed, turn clockwise and adjust the earplug so that they sit comfortably in your ear.

You might’ve heard of the Loop Mute mechanism (an accessory which offers an extra 5 dB of noise reduction), and these are easy to insert, too. Take the Loop Mute in between your thumb and index finger, and gently push it into the centre of your Loop Earplug.

Each set of Loop Earplugs come with four sets of silicone ear tips in sizes XS, S, M, and L; to change the size of your earplugs, take the ear tip between your thumb and index finger, then push and twist it over the Loop Earplug’s stem until it can’t go any further. For the silicone ear tips, simply pull the flexible part of the ear tip backwards before popping it on the Loop Earplug’s stem.

Can you still hear with Loop Earplugs in?

Switch via Loop Earplugs Loop Earplugs

Yes, you can still hear with Loop Earplugs in. Unlike standard foam earplugs, Loop Earplugs filter sound waves to keep the sound quality clear, just at a reduced volume. The earplugs won’t affect the clarity of your voice, or the quality of other people’s.

What are the different types of Loop Earplugs?

As we mentioned earlier, there are seven types of Loop Earplugs, and we’ve written all of them out below, including their best qualities and what their core purpose is. Let’s check out which one is perfect for you.

Experience

Experience via Loop Earplugs Loop Earplugs

These Loop Earplugs are designed to stay put and minimise noise regardless of what experience you wear them to, whether that’s dancing at London’s Boiler Room festival or singing to your heart’s content at an ACDC concert.

The Loop Earplugs come in a range of colours, such as Silver, Black, Gold and Rose Gold, with three exciting collaborations, the Loop x Andrew Footit colour collaboration, Tomorrowland collection, and Equinox collection for Celestial Equinox, Flamingo Flux, and Midnight Sapphire colours.

Buy Experience Loop Earplugs for £29.95 at Loop Earplugs

Experience Plus

Experience Plus via Loop Earplugs Loop Earplugs

Similar to the above, except with a Loop Mute accessory which offers an extra 5 dB of noise reduction. The Loop Mute accessory is great for driving as it reduces wind noise to help you hear the road traffic more clearly.

Buy Experience Plus Loop Earplugs for £39.95 at Loop Earplugs

Engage

Engage via Loop Earplugs Loop Earplugs

These Loop Earplugs are designed for social interactions, with the aim of relieving anxiety while helping you stay engaged. The newly engineered sound filter means that you’ll sound natural in conversations, and if you’re wearing them around small children, you’ll be able to stay on the ball, just with a limited volume.

The earplugs also come in the Equinox collection for Celestial Equinox, Flamingo Flux, and Midnight Sapphire colours, as well as Clear, Dusk, Green and Rose colourways.

Buy Engage Loop Earplugs for £29.95 at Loop Earplugs

Engage Plus

Engage Plus via Loop Earplugs Loop Earplugs

Again, similar to the above except with the additional Loop Mute accessory.

Buy Engage Plus Loop Earplugs for £39.95 at Loop Earplugs

Engage Kids

Engage Kids via Loop Earplugs Loop Earplugs

These earplugs are specially designed for children aged six and over to shield their ears from loud noises. Engage Kids earplugs offer 16 dB (SNR) of filtered noise reduction, and the aim is to increase children’s concentration levels, whether that’s at home or at school.

The Loop Earplugs come with ear tips in sizes XXS to M, a carry case, and in Berry Blue, Watermelon Red and Ocean Orange colourways. It’s worth noting with these, that you should limit the usage to 90-minute sessions, for a maximum of three hours per day.

Buy Engage Kids Loop Earplugs for £29.95 at Loop Earplugs

Switch

Switch via Loop Earplugs Loop Earplugs

These Loop Earplugs incorporate three earplug variations in one: the Engage, Experience and Quiet earplugs. Simply shift between all three of the modes with one switch. Coming in White, Pink, Blue and Black colourways, the Switch earplugs offer the most control.

Buy Switch Loop Earplugs for £54.95 at Loop Earplugs

Quiet

Quiet via Loop Earplugs Loop Earplugs

If you have trouble falling asleep or if you feel anxious while travelling, these are the Loop Earplugs for you. Loop Quiet provides total noise support for deeper sleep and sharper focus.

As well as the White, Black, Violet and Mint colourways, you can also purchase Loop Quiet in the Equinox collection for Celestial Equinox, Flamingo Flux, and Midnight Sapphire colours.

Buy Quiet Loop Earplugs for £19.95 at Loop Earplugs

Where to buy Loop Earplugs in the UK

Switch via Loop Earplugs Loop Earplugs

You can purchase all seven Loop Earplugs variations from the official Loop Earplugs site.

If you’re still unsure which earplug is perfect for you, the website offers a handy quiz to help you choose.

