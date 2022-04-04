Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will follow Anson Mount's Captain Pike, who was introduced in the second season of Discovery , as he strives to "chart the stars, push the boundaries of what is known and what is possible" with his very own crew.

The Star Trek universe has exploded into the television space in recent years with a string of hit shows, and yet another new title is about to join the franchise ranks on Paramount Plus .

The long-awaited trailer for the series unveiled a more light-hearted tone to what we've seen from the other live-action Star Trek shows lately, specifically the noticeably more moody Discovery and Picard.

That may come as a pleasant surprise to some purists, who have complained that the latest outings haven't represented the optimistic tone of Gene Roddenberry's original Star Trek vision.

Read on for more details on how you can tune in.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in the UK

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is an exclusive title for fledgling streamer Paramount Plus (formerly known as CBS All Access), with the show set to launch in the United States, Latin America, Australia and the Nordics on Thursday 5th May 2022.

It will air weekly like other originals on the service – rather than dropping as a binge watch launch a la Netflix – leading up to a finale date on Thursday 7th July.

While Paramount Plus is not available in the UK at the time of writing, the studio has previously stated that it intends to launch the service here in summer 2022.

Anson Mount in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Paramount/YouTube

No specific date has been given just yet, but that timeframe suggests Paramount Plus will be available not long after the Strange New Worlds season 1 finale.

That might be frustrating to die-hard Trekkies, who may have to spend a while avoiding spoilers for this latest show.

However, they can take some comfort in the fact that the Star Trek content will be here in a matter of months and from that point on we should once again be on the same release schedule as our friends across the pond.

In short, keep calm and wait for Paramount Plus. It won't be much longer.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds trailer

While we impatiently wait for more information on when Paramount Plus will arrive in the UK, here's a trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to whet your appetite. It looks fun!

Advertisement

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is coming soon. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.