The western world may go crazy whenever Apple releases a new iPhone, but over 70% of smartphones used worldwide are Androids.

They cover a wider range of needs, and often represent better real-world value. But choosing the best Android phone to buy is not easy. There are hundreds of models out there, and new ones appear most weeks.

This is why we put together a list of the best Android phones to buy in 2021. We will not focus too much on cheaper phones here. If your budget is closer to £150 than £700, you should also check out our best budget smartphone round-up. But our top picks below do cover a fairly wide range of prices.

If you’re undecided between iOS and Android, compare flagships in our iPhone 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 guide.

Jump to:

How to choose the best Android phone: things to consider

A few years ago we might have said you should be careful about the brand of Android you bought. Some makers used software skins that frankly were not that good. But today, companies like Oppo and Xiaomi make some of the best phones around, regardless of price. That old creakiness has gone.

How much should you spend on a new Android phone?

Our cheapest option here costs a little over £300, and that’s enough to get you flagship-grade performance, 5G and a slick design.

You’ll need to spend a bit more to get a world-class camera array, one that can take great zoomed images and super-detailed ultra-wide ones as well as what we might call ‘normal’ photos.

You don’t have to spend much to get an excellent screen and there’s no correlation between price and battery life. Spending more is all about getting a phone that takes better pictures, feels and looks more expensive, and is more likely to still feel slick and quick years after you buy it.

Best Android phones at a glance

Best Android phones to buy in 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, £1,149

Best for keen photographers

Pros

Some of the most photography fun you can have with a phone

Supports Samsung’s S-Pen

Cons

It costs a packet

If the best times you have with your phone are when you take it out to shoot photos, pick the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It excels not just at capturing ordinary pictures, but performs incredible well at the extremes.

Its ultra-wide camera is great and it has not one but two zoom cameras. The second has a mind-blowing 10x zoom lens. Whenever you stand, there’s always an interesting image to shoot. This kind of tech does not come cheap, and if you’re willing to take a hit on the camera you can step down happily to the (slightly) more affordable Galaxy S21 Plus.

However, the S21 Ultra is also the only one in this particular family that has an eye-catching curved glass front and support for Samsung’s S-Pen stylus. It’s great for digital doodling and artwork, one of the few things you can do on your phone that is almost certainly good for your mental health.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review. Not sure which Samsung Galaxy S21 to get? Read our Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Plus vs Ultra guide.

Google Pixel 5, £599

Best photos at a mid-range price

Pros

Flagship camera performance for less money

Offers the pure Android experience

Will get software updates quickly

Cons

You can get more powerful phones for the money

There’s a certain vanity to the Pixel 5’s appeal. It lets you know you bought a “top-end” phone, the best Google makes at the time of writing, but it’s only half the price of the super-expensive Androids.

Why spend any more, then? The Pixel 5 is a real exercise in moderation, focusing on the parts Google thinks most people will appreciate. Its main camera is fantastic in day and night, and while the processor is far from the most powerful in town, it has what it needs to make the Android software feel slick.

The Pixel 5 also has a metal back, better than the plastic the Galaxy S21 uses. Don’t care about that surface-level gloss? Consider the drop down to the £100-less Pixel 4a 5G. It has a plastic back, but a larger screen and identical cameras, as far as well can tell.

Read our full Google Pixel 5 review or compare with our Pixel 4a 5G review and Google Pixel 5 vs 4a 5G vs 4a guide.

Samsung Galaxy S21, £769

Best for fans of smaller phones

Pros:

Easy to handle

Versatile triple rear camera

Stylish design

Cons

The back is plastic

One-day battery life

Samsung fans who will appreciate a large screen should buy a Galaxy S21+ or Galaxy S21 Ultra. But if you don’t play games or stream video a lot, you may prefer the cheaper Galaxy S21. We think it’s actually the best-looking one of the trio, even if it does have a plastic back rather than a snazzy glass one.

It’s a pocket-friendly phone with a good processor and three very solid cameras, including a decent zoom. The Galaxy S21’s screen is ultra-bright too, handy for use outdoors.

Battery life is not the longest in this list, but this should only be an issue for the real phone addicts.

Xiaomi Mi 11, £749

Best quality design at under £800

Pros:

Top-tier processor

Similar approach to design as a £1000-plus phone

Cons:

Other Xiaomi last a bit longer off a single charge

We often consider Xiaomi to be the star manufacturer for getting you lots of internal hardware for little cash, but the Xiaomi Mi 11 is also unusually impressive on the outside. It has a curved Gorilla Glass back and front, with aluminium running down the sides.

This is the design style of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, but this Xiaomi costs at least £250 less.

Almost everything on the inside impresses too, from the Snapdragon 888 processor to the superb ultra-high-res 120Hz OLED screen and the detailed 108MP primary camera. What’s missing? The Xiaomi Mi 11 does not have a dedicated zoom camera. And, like a lot of fancy and slim phones like this, the battery life isn’t quite as long as some of Xiaomi’s cheaper models.

We also compared the Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 to help you decide.

Oppo Find X3 Pro, £1,099

Best for experimental photography

Pros:

Highly unusual microscope camera

Striking design

Powerful

Cons:

The Galaxy S21 Ultra camera is still a bit more versatile

High cost

This is Oppo’s top phone for 2021, the kind of Android you might buy instead of a Galaxy S21 Ultra or Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. Is it worth the switch?

We prefer the Oppo’s Snapdragon processor to the Samsung’s Exynos one. And it has an incredibly odd “microscope” camera with a 60x zoom lens. It lets you see the individual threads in fabric or the unexpectedly complex surface of leaves. The Find X3 Pro also has a better selfie camera than the Galaxy S21 Ultra, although its single 2x zoom camera isn’t in the same league.

At its original launch price we might choose the Samsung as a result. But if you find the Find X3 Pro on sale or want to try something a little more unusual, the Oppo Find X3 Pro is a world-class phone.

OnePlus 9, £629

Best all-rounder at a sensible price

Pros:

Good value

Excellent performance

Cons:

No zoom camera

Plastic sides

Here’s a breath of fresh air for you. The OnePlus 9 is a mid-price phone that offers an experience very close to the £1000 crowd. Its processor is brilliant, the design is tasteful, the screen bold and bright. And charging is super-fast, getting you from flat to full in a little over a half-hour.

Even the main and wide cameras are good, although for pure main camera image quality we might pick the Pixel 5 instead. If you go looking for holes you’ll find there’s no zoom camera, and that the OnePlus 9’s sides are plastic rather than metal. However, it’s a sensible compromise if you don’t fancy spending more on the OnePlus 9 Pro, which costs £829.

Not decided? Try our OnePlus 9 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 guide.

Xiaomi Poco F3, £349

Best for sheer value

Pros:

Great value

Strong gaming performance

Top quality screen

Cons

Cameras can’t compete with the best here

If the OnePlus doesn’t sound like enough of a bargain to you, check out the Xiaomi Poco F3. This phone is something of a money-saving maverick.

It has 5G, a sharp OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth scrolling, a glass back and is even super-thin at 7.8mm thick. Sure, the rear design is a bit provocative on the blue version, but Xiaomi sensibly stays reserved for the black and white models.

The Snapdragon 870 processor is superb for gaming given the cost. Where’s the compromise? The camera, as is so often the case. Its 48MP primary camera is solid, even at night. And the macro camera is fun to play around with. But the ultra-wide isn’t in the same league as some of the other phones here and there’s no zoom.

Sony Xperia 1 III, £1,099

Best for screen resolution

Pros:

Ultra-high res screen

Unusual zoom camera

Less palm-stretching than most

Cons:

Expensive

Screen area is smaller than it sounds

What about Sony? Some say the old phone giant has run out of steam, but it still has a few neat tricks to show us.

The Sony Xperia 1 III is its flagship for 2021 and it has two interesting features. There’s the 4K resolution 120Hz OLED screen, sharper than any other phone in this list. And it has a zoom camera with two optical zoom settings, 3x and 4.4x.

This doesn’t beat the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s dual zoom cameras, but the Xperia 1 III is a much narrower Android. The Samsung may seem too much of a handful to some of you. This Xperia probably won’t.

