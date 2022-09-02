Since separating from Huawei in 2020, Honor has released a string of promising smartphones. They've delivered to different extents and for different audiences, but some of them rank among the best smartphones in their particular niches. For example, the Honor Magic 4 Pro offers a stand-out camera experience in an expensive, premium package, while the Honor X8 is one of the best budget smartphones out there.

Honor just released the sleek Honor 70 smartphone. It packs an all-new camera sensor from Sony, fast-charging facilities and solid internals, all for a mid-range price tag. But how does it fit into the wider range of Honor smartphones? We're taking a look at the latest and greatest offerings from the Chinese smartphone company to help you find an Honor phone to suit your needs or a great alternative.

So, which is the best smartphone for you from the Honor range? Let's take a look and find out.

Best Honor phones at a glance:

Best Honor phones to buy in 2022

Best flagship Honor smartphone: Honor Magic 4 Pro

The Magic 4 Pro is Honor's leading phone. This flagship is jam-packed with the best tech and that huge, distinctive camera array can capture some very impressive shots.

In our full Honor Magic 4 Pro review we sang the praises of the quad-curved display, the sophisticated camera — with a remarkable 100x zoom — and the wide-ranging feature set. Check out the links below for the latest on pricing and availability.

Buy Honor Magic 4 Pro | from £949.99 £921.37 at Amazon

Buy Honor Magic 4 Pro | from £949.99 at Currys

Buy Honor Magic 4 Pro | from £949.99 at Argos

Best mid-range Honor phone: Honor 70

The Honor 70 is Honor's latest smartphone and essentially the successor to the Honor 50 — in the UK market anyway, there was an Honor 60 released in other regions.

It offers a great display and camera and plenty of features and scored an impressive four stars with our expert team. You can find out more about Honor's newest smartphone in our full Honor 70 review or find the latest pricing and availability using the links below

Buy Honor 70 | from £479.99 at Amazon

Buy Honor 70 | from £479.99 at Currys

Buy Honor 70 | from £479.99 at Argos

Best budget Honor phone: Honor X8

Here's the option for those seeking a budget alternative. The Honor X8 is now available for less than £200!

Despite the low price, it comes with a Qualcomm chipset, great battery life and a thin, light form factor. For more on this phone check out our full Honor X8 review.

Buy Honor X8 | from £219.99 £179 at Amazon

Buy Honor X8 | from £219.99 £179.99 at Currys

Buy Honor X8 | from £199.99 £179.99 at Argos

Best Honor phone for bargain hunters: Honor 50

The Honor 50 is a slightly older handset but it's still got lots of great features and the handset has seen a price crash since the release of the Honor 70.

In our full Honor 50 review we praised the phone's 120Hz display and sleek design. While it's no longer the latest piece of hardware it's been discounted by £149.99 at Amazon, at time of writing, letting you bag some good mid-range hardware at a budget price. Check out the links below for the latest on pricing and availability.

Buy Honor 50 | from £449.99 £299 at Amazon

Buy Honor 50 | from £299.99 at Honor

