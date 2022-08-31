Best Oppo phones to buy in 2022

We've tested some great Oppo phones this year and noticed smartphone buyers taking a larger interest in Oppo as a brand. Now, we're putting its best smartphones under the microscope to help you find an option that suits you.

Oppo is an increasingly well-liked smartphone brand that has made a big impact in the UK market this year, releasing highly-rated handsets like the Find X5 Pro and the Reno 8. We're taking a look at the best Oppo phones and some noteworthy alternatives.

Read on for our complete guide to the best Oppo smartphones available to buy in 2022.

Jump to:

Best Oppo phone to buy in 2022

Best premium Oppo phone: Oppo Find X5 Pro

The Find X5 Pro is Oppo's real top-of-the-line flagship. This is the phone with which Oppo chose to show off what it can really do as a brand – and the result is impressive. However, it's expensive too. After all, there is a price to be paid for high performance. In this case, it's a whopping £1,049.

In our full review of the Oppo Find X5 Pro, we noted the phone's weighty specs sheet and powerful internals, as well as praising its fantastic display. The design stands out too, and we found the battery to be reliable, even under intense use.

If you have the budget, this is the best Oppo phone out there, but it's worth considering competing options from Samsung and OnePlus. Read on for more on the brand's alternatives, or check out buying links below.

Best mid-range Oppo phone: Oppo Reno 8 Pro

The latest addition to Oppo's line-up of smartphones is the Reno 8 Pro, which was released at the end of August. It offers impressive performance, a brilliant OLED display and an eye-catching style — all at a slightly more affordable price point than the Oppo Find X5 Pro.

This phone is particularly targeted at creatives, according to Oppo, so it has a great camera offering. The shooting facilities on the Oppo Reno 8 Pro particularly stand out for a mid-ranger. It can capture 4K video and uses MariSilicon X image processing that makes all your images pop with colour and definition.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is available at a wide variety of UK retailers, online and in-store. If you buy a Reno 8 Pro before the 28th September, you'll also get an Oppo Pad Air tablet worth £239 for free.

Best affordable Oppo phone: Oppo A96

The Oppo A Series offers a more budget-friendly range of Oppo phones – and right now, the A96 sits at the top of that pile. It's still a great price though, and at time of writing, it's discounted from £229 to just £135 on Very.

If offers a big 5000mAh battery and 33W SuperVooc fast charging to help you stay powered up, plus there's a 90Hz refresh rate display. That's not top of the range nowadays, but still bests some very good handsets — the Google Pixel 6a, for example.

Buy Oppo A96 | £229 £135 at Very

Best Oppo alternatives

If you're still not sure that you've found a phone to suit you, check out these interesting alternatives to the Oppo phones listed above.

Alternative flagship: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

If you're in the market for a flagship beast of a phone but the Oppo Find X5 hasn't got you convinced, the Samsung S22 Ultra could be your next port of call. It comes in with a whopping £1,149 RRP but has the specs and performance to back that up. Read our full Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review, or check out pricing and availability using the link below.

Buy Samsung S22 Ultra | From £1,149 at Samsung

Alternative mid-range: Google Pixel 6a / Google Pixel 6

If you want something a little more budget-friendly that still offers a good range of specs, the Google Pixel 6 and 6a are both good options. The 6a is slightly more affordable but a little lower on power and performance, too.

Take a look at our full Google Pixel 6a review for more info or check out the links below for the latest on pricing and availability.

Buy Google Pixel 6a | £399 £388.49 (save £10.51 or 3%) at Amazon

Buy Google Pixel 6 | £599 £440.38 (save £158.62 or 26%) at Amazon

Alternative budget: Moto G62

The Motorola G62 offers 5G connectivity, a solid battery and a 120Hz display for just £199.99. That makes it an interesting contender in the budget smartphone shake-up.

For more on the G62, read our full Motorola G62 review or check out the latest on pricing and availability using the link below.

Buy Motorola G62 | £199.99 £179.99 (save £20 or 10%) at Amazon

